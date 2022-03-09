The NRL season is here, with kick-off set down for tonight in Penrith as the Panthers take on the Sea Eagles.
Before things get going though, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to tip everything from the premiers, to the wooden spooners, to the State of Origin winners and Dally M Medal.
Read on for all of our 2022 NRL tips and predictions.
Jake Benoiton
Premiers: Melbourne Storm
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Wooden spoon:
State of Origin: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary
Biggest surprise: Tom Trbojevic misses top three in Dally M
Biggest disappointment: Sydney Roosters to miss top four
Most improved player: Trey Mooney
Best young gun: Ezra Mam
Nick Bishop
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Sydney Roosters
Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers
State of Origin: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary
Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks sneak into top four
Biggest disappointment: Wests Tigers high hopes fall flat
Most improved player: Will Kennedy and Nicho Hynes
Best young gun: Joseph Suaalii and Izack Tago
Ed Carmine
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Manly Sea Eagles
Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys
State of Origin winners: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Biggest surprise: Parramatta claim double chance
Biggest disappointment: Newcastle Knights
Most improved player: Blake Taaffe
Best young gun: Ezra Mam
Max Delaney
Premiers: Manly Sea Eagles
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Wooden spoon: Newcastle Knights
State of Origin: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary
Biggest surprise: North Queensland Cowboys making the top eight
Biggest disappointment: Canterbury Bulldogs
Most improved player: Moses Suli
Best young gun: Franklin Pele
Jack Fitzpatrick
Premiers: Melbourne Storm
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Wooden spoon: New Zealand Warriors
State of Origin: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Biggest surprise: Storm win minor premiership... Again.
Biggest disappointment: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Most improved player: Xavier Coates
Best young gun: Jason Saab
Mitch Keating
Premiers: Sydney Roosters
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Wooden spoon: New Zealand Warriors
State of Origin: New South Wales (3-0)
Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes
Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks
Biggest disappointment: Brisbane Broncos
Most improved player: Sam Walker
Best young gun: Dominic Young
Matt Lane
Premiers: Sydney Roosters
Runners-up: Penrith Panthers
Wooden spoon: Newcastle Knights
State of Origin: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Luke Keary
Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks
Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders
Most improved player: Connor Watson or Nicho Hynes
Best young gun: Dominic Young
Dan Nicholls
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Sydney Roosters
Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys
State of Origin: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary
Biggest surprise: Newcastle Knights (in a negative way)
Biggest disappointment: North Queensland Cowboys
Most improved player: Ronaldo Mulitalo
Best young gun: Tyrell Sloan
Xavier Pegum
Premiers: Parramatta Eels
Runners-up: Sydney Roosters
Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys
State of Origin: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic
Biggest surprise: Canterbury Bulldogs
Biggest disappointment: Cooper Johns
Most improved player: Matt Burton
Best young gun: Lachlan Ilias
Scott Pryde
Premiers: Sydney Roosters
Runners-up: Manly Sea Eagles
Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys
State of Origin winners: New South Wales
Dally M Medal: James Tedesco
Biggest surprise: Brisbane Broncos to make top eight
Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders
Most improved player: Ashley Taylor
Best young gun: Tyrell Sloan
Stuart Thomas
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Manly Sea Eagles
Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers
State of Origin: New South Wales 2-1
Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary
Biggest surprise: St George Illawarra Dragons
Biggest disappointment: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Most improved player: Nick Meaney
Best young gun: Dominic Young