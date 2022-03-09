The NRL season is here, with kick-off set down for tonight in Penrith as the Panthers take on the Sea Eagles.

Before things get going though, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to tip everything from the premiers, to the wooden spooners, to the State of Origin winners and Dally M Medal.

Read on for all of our 2022 NRL tips and predictions.

Jake Benoiton

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon:

State of Origin: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Biggest surprise: Tom Trbojevic misses top three in Dally M

Biggest disappointment: Sydney Roosters to miss top four

Most improved player: Trey Mooney

Best young gun: Ezra Mam

Nick Bishop

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters

Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers

State of Origin: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks sneak into top four

Biggest disappointment: Wests Tigers high hopes fall flat

Most improved player: Will Kennedy and Nicho Hynes

Best young gun: Joseph Suaalii and Izack Tago

Ed Carmine

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Manly Sea Eagles

Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys

State of Origin winners: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Biggest surprise: Parramatta claim double chance

Biggest disappointment: Newcastle Knights

Most improved player: Blake Taaffe

Best young gun: Ezra Mam

Max Delaney

Premiers: Manly Sea Eagles

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: Newcastle Knights

State of Origin: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Biggest surprise: North Queensland Cowboys making the top eight

Biggest disappointment: Canterbury Bulldogs

Most improved player: Moses Suli

Best young gun: Franklin Pele

Jack Fitzpatrick

Premiers: Melbourne Storm

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: New Zealand Warriors

State of Origin: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Biggest surprise: Storm win minor premiership... Again.

Biggest disappointment: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Most improved player: Xavier Coates

Best young gun: Jason Saab

Mitch Keating

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: New Zealand Warriors

State of Origin: New South Wales (3-0)

Dally M Medal: Nicho Hynes

Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks

Biggest disappointment: Brisbane Broncos

Most improved player: Sam Walker

Best young gun: Dominic Young

Matt Lane

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Penrith Panthers

Wooden spoon: Newcastle Knights

State of Origin: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Luke Keary

Biggest surprise: Cronulla Sharks

Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders

Most improved player: Connor Watson or Nicho Hynes

Best young gun: Dominic Young

Dan Nicholls

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters

Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys

State of Origin: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Biggest surprise: Newcastle Knights (in a negative way)

Biggest disappointment: North Queensland Cowboys

Most improved player: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Best young gun: Tyrell Sloan

Xavier Pegum

Premiers: Parramatta Eels

Runners-up: Sydney Roosters

Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys

State of Origin: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: Tom Trbojevic

Biggest surprise: Canterbury Bulldogs

Biggest disappointment: Cooper Johns

Most improved player: Matt Burton

Best young gun: Lachlan Ilias

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Sydney Roosters

Runners-up: Manly Sea Eagles

Wooden spoon: North Queensland Cowboys

State of Origin winners: New South Wales

Dally M Medal: James Tedesco

Biggest surprise: Brisbane Broncos to make top eight

Biggest disappointment: Canberra Raiders

Most improved player: Ashley Taylor

Best young gun: Tyrell Sloan

Stuart Thomas

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Manly Sea Eagles

Wooden spoon: Wests Tigers

State of Origin: New South Wales 2-1

Dally M Medal: Nathan Cleary

Biggest surprise: St George Illawarra Dragons

Biggest disappointment: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Most improved player: Nick Meaney

Best young gun: Dominic Young