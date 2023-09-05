The NRL regular season is in the books, and that means Zero Tackle's MVP award has been decided.

The MVP award was voted on by a panel of four judges every week, with each judge awarding votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 system for each game of the season.

While we knew Payne Haas had the top spot secured a number of weeks ago on the back of his stellar season for the Brisbane Broncos, the minor places were still fought out into the final round.

Zero Tackle can now reveal our team of the year based purely on MVP votes, as well as the top five players in each position.

Click here to view the full Zero Tackle NRL MVP leaderboard at the end of Round 27.

Fullback: Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

The fullback race was an exceptionally tight one, with Scott Drinkwater ending up taking the spot ahead of a fast-finishing Kalyn Ponga.

Reece Walsh was in the top three overall earlier in the season, but fell away late, while James Tedesco's late form sees him in the top five fullbacks.

Fullback leaderboard

1. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 219 votes

2. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) - 200 votes

3. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos) - 187 votes

4. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels) - 185 votes

5. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) - 179 votes

Wingers: Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers) and Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights)

The wing combination may be one which will raise eyebrows.

While there is little doubt over Brian To'o and his dominance with the Penrith Panthers continuing into 2023, it was the Knights' duo of Greg Marzhew and Dominic Young who regularly picked off votes during the year.

In the end, Marzhew ends up edging out his teammate for the spot, while Young is next. Jacob Kiraz and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are the closest wingers to miss out.

Wing leaderboard

1. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers) - 127 votes

2. Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights) - 118 votes

3. Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights) - 88 votes

4. Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs) - 79 votes

5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) - 78 votes

Centres: Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights) and Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Stephen Crichton has been widely acknowledged as the best centre this season, but playing for the Panthers, he regularly had votes taken away from him by teammates and so can't crack this team.

Instead, Dane Gagai is joined by Campbell Graham in the team, with Izack Tago and Herbie Farnworth the next closest to miss out.

Centre leaderboard

1. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights) - 113 votes

2. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 104 votes

3. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers) - 93 votes

4. Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers) - 84 votes

5. Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos) - 84 votes

Five-eighth: Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Munster wins the five-eighth of the year award for a second straight year, having finished second overall last year just two votes shy of James Tedesco at the top.

The Storm star has had a stellar year, and only Cody Walker and Tom Dearden could crack the 100-vote mark in the number six jumper. Dylan Brown may have been closer without his suspension, while Ezra Mam's first full year has been fantastic, seeing him tie for fifth with Luke Keary and Kodi Nikorima.

Five-eighth leaderboard

1. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) - 155 votes

2. Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 127 votes

3. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys) - 102 votes

4. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels) - 80 votes

5. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos) - 72 votes

5. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters) - 72 votes

5. Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins) - 72 votes

Halfback: Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

While Nicho Hynes gave it a late shake and as always had a number of perfect 20-vote games throughout the year, he couldn't topple Shaun Johnson for the number seven jersey.

There is, after all, a reason Johnson is the Dally M favourite in the eyes of most.

Behind the duo, there was a sizeable drop off, with Jahrome Hughes third over 50 votes behind, while Nathan Cleary and Ben Hunt were also recorded in the top five.

Halfback leaderboard

1. Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors) - 223 votes

2. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) - 206 votes

3. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm) - 155 votes

4. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) - 134 votes

5. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) - 104 votes

Props: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) and Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

There is very little doubt who will be named the props in the Dally M team of the year.

Payne Haas was the runaway winner of our MVP and has been sensational for the Broncos, while Addin Fonua-Blake has led from the front in a surprising New Zealand Warriors outfit.

Joseph Tapine is the next best, but he is a distant 80-plus votes behind.

Prop leaderboard

1. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) - 253 votes

2. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors) - 211 votes

3. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders) - 124 votes

4. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) - 99 votes

5. Jarrod Wallace (The Dolphins) - 60 votes

Hooker: Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Harry Grant wins the hooker of the year in our MVP in a one-man race.

No one else was even close, with Blayke Brailey second but almost 80 votes back. Wayde Egan, Jeremy Marshall-King and Apisai Koroisau round out the top five.

Hooker leaderboard

1. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 141 votes

2. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks) - 65 votes

3. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors) - 43 votes

4. Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins) - 42 votes

5. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers) - 37 votes

Second-row: David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans) and Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

David Fifita was the run away leader for second-rowers this season, claiming 152 votes as the only edge forward to crack the hundred barrier.

Haumole Olakau'atu edges out Briton Nikora in a tight race for the other spot in the side, while Keaon Koloamatangi fell away late but still holds fourth ahead of Nat Butcher.

Second-row leaderboard

1. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans) - 152 votes

2. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles) - 96 votes

3. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks) - 92 votes

4. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 76 votes

5. Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters) - 73 votes)

Lock: Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Yeo takes out the lock award on the back of another strong season at club level. Maybe most intriguingly, Cameron Murray was knocked off the top five list, only winding up in sixth with 51 votes.

Instead, Patrick Carrigan takes the second spot ahead of J'maine Hopgood and Corey Horsburgh, with Tohu Harris also sneaking into the top five.

Lock leaderboard

1. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 146 votes

2. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) - 120 votes

3. J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels) - 88 votes

4. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders) - 75 votes

5. Tohu Harris (New Zealand Warriors) - 61 votes

The Zero Tackle MVP team of the year

1. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys) - 219 votes

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers) - 127 votes

3. Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights) - 113 votes

4. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs) - 104 votes

5. Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights) - 118 votes

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) - 155 votes

7. Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors) - 223 votes

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) - 253 votes

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) - 141 votes

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors) - 211 votes

11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans) - 152 votes

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles) - 96 votes

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) - 146 votes