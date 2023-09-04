SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Nicholas Hynes of the Sharks runs the ball during the round 19 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium on July 06, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Nicho Hynes and James Tedesco have both improved their final position on Zero Tackle's NRL MVP during a Round 27 where many of the top contenders failed to score.

Out of last week's top ten, all of Payne Haas (1st), Shaun Johnson (2nd), Addin Fonua-Blake (4th), Kalyn Ponga (5th), Reece Walsh (7th), Cameron Munster (9th) were either rested or injured during Round 27.

Of the rest, Scott Drinkwater and Clint Gutherson failed to score, while Nicho Hynes was close to perfect during the Sharks' beating of the Canberra Raiders during the final game of the year, ensuring a healthy 19-vote tally would move him to fifth on the final leaderboard.

The other change in the top ten saw James Tedesco register a perfect 20 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs to move himself ahead of Cameron Munster and finish ninth after sitting tenth prior to last week.

Intriguingly, Tedesco beat out Munster for the top gong last year, with the pair separated by just two votes. This year, they are separated by 13 votes in ninth and tenth.

As previously mentioned, Payne Haas already had an unassailable lead, while there are no other changes in the top ten.

With mass resting during Round 27, it was a chance of a number of players to stand up, with Melbourne Storm debutant Sualauvi Faalogo registering a perf3ect 20. He and Tedesco were joined by Stephen Crichton and Kieran Foran as this week's only 20-vote getters.

Here are all the votes from Round 27.

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo
4 Tristan Sailor Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen
3 Ryan Papenhuyzen Grant Anderson Tristan Sailor Tristan Sailor
2 Grant Anderson Tristan Sailor Jayden Nikorima Grant Anderson
1 Jayden Nikorima Young Tonumaipea Grant Anderson Tariq Sims

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Tolutau Koula Haumole Olakau'atu Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans
4 Haumole Olakau'atu Tolutau Koula Haumole Olakau'atu Tolutau Koula
3 Jason Saab Daly Cherry-Evans Tolutau Koula Haumole Olakau'atu
2 Jake Arthur Jason Saab Jason Saab Jason Saab
1 Daly Cherry-Evans Toafofoa Sipley Jake Arthur Jake Arthur

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco
4 Junior Pauga Sam Walker Luke Keary Sam Walker
3 Sam Walker Luke Keary Junior Pauga Cameron Murray
2 Luke Keary Cameron Murray Billy Smith Billy Smith
1 Billy Smith Junior Pauga Sam Walker Junior Pauga

The Dolphins vs New Zealand Warriors

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Kodi Nikorima Tesi Niu Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima
4 Tesi Niu Kodi Nikorima Tesi Niu Jarrod Wallace
3 Jarrod Wallace Jamayne Isaako Jamayne Isaako Tesi Niu
2 Jamayne Isaako Jarrod Wallace Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Jarrod Wallace Jamayne Isaako

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton
4 Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary
3 Sunia Turuva Sunia Turuva Sunia Turuva Brian To'o
2 Brian To'o Jack Cogger Luke Sommerton Sunia Turuva
1 Liam Martin Isaah Yeo Liam Martin Luke Sommerton

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Dominic Young Dominic Young Dominic Young Greg Marzhew
4 Greg Marzhew Greg Marzhew Greg Marzhew Dominic Young
3 Enari Tuala Daniel Saifiti Jacob Saifiti Jacob Saifiti
2 Jacob Saifiti Jacob Saifiti Adam Elliott Tyson Gamble
1 Adam Elliott Adam Elliott Enari Tuala Enari Tuala

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Kieran Foran Kieran Foran Kieran Foran Kieran Foran
4 Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr
3 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui AJ Brimson AJ Brimson
2 David Fifita AJ Brimson Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Max King
1 Max King Max King Kurtis Morrin AJ Brimson

Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Jesse Ramien Nicho Hynes
4 Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Nicho Hynes Jesse Ramien
3 Jack Williams Jack Williams Jack Williams Braydon Trindall
2 Matthew Timoko Braydon Trindall Ronaldo Mulitalo Jack Williams
1 Ronaldo Mulitalo Matthew Timoko Braydon Trindall Ronaldo Mulitalo

Top ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.