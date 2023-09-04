Nicho Hynes and James Tedesco have both improved their final position on Zero Tackle's NRL MVP during a Round 27 where many of the top contenders failed to score.
Out of last week's top ten, all of Payne Haas (1st), Shaun Johnson (2nd), Addin Fonua-Blake (4th), Kalyn Ponga (5th), Reece Walsh (7th), Cameron Munster (9th) were either rested or injured during Round 27.
Of the rest, Scott Drinkwater and Clint Gutherson failed to score, while Nicho Hynes was close to perfect during the Sharks' beating of the Canberra Raiders during the final game of the year, ensuring a healthy 19-vote tally would move him to fifth on the final leaderboard.
The other change in the top ten saw James Tedesco register a perfect 20 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs to move himself ahead of Cameron Munster and finish ninth after sitting tenth prior to last week.
Intriguingly, Tedesco beat out Munster for the top gong last year, with the pair separated by just two votes. This year, they are separated by 13 votes in ninth and tenth.
As previously mentioned, Payne Haas already had an unassailable lead, while there are no other changes in the top ten.
With mass resting during Round 27, it was a chance of a number of players to stand up, with Melbourne Storm debutant Sualauvi Faalogo registering a perf3ect 20. He and Tedesco were joined by Stephen Crichton and Kieran Foran as this week's only 20-vote getters.
Here are all the votes from Round 27.
Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|4
|Tristan Sailor
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|3
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Grant Anderson
|Tristan Sailor
|Tristan Sailor
|2
|Grant Anderson
|Tristan Sailor
|Jayden Nikorima
|Grant Anderson
|1
|Jayden Nikorima
|Young Tonumaipea
|Grant Anderson
|Tariq Sims
Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Tolutau Koula
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Tolutau Koula
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Jason Saab
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tolutau Koula
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|2
|Jake Arthur
|Jason Saab
|Jason Saab
|Jason Saab
|1
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Jake Arthur
|Jake Arthur
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Junior Pauga
|Sam Walker
|Luke Keary
|Sam Walker
|3
|Sam Walker
|Luke Keary
|Junior Pauga
|Cameron Murray
|2
|Luke Keary
|Cameron Murray
|Billy Smith
|Billy Smith
|1
|Billy Smith
|Junior Pauga
|Sam Walker
|Junior Pauga
The Dolphins vs New Zealand Warriors
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|Tesi Niu
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|4
|Tesi Niu
|Kodi Nikorima
|Tesi Niu
|Jarrod Wallace
|3
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jarrod Wallace
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Jarrod Wallace
|Jamayne Isaako
Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|3
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Brian To'o
|2
|Brian To'o
|Jack Cogger
|Luke Sommerton
|Sunia Turuva
|1
|Liam Martin
|Isaah Yeo
|Liam Martin
|Luke Sommerton
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Dominic Young
|Greg Marzhew
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Dominic Young
|3
|Enari Tuala
|Daniel Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|2
|Jacob Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|Adam Elliott
|Tyson Gamble
|1
|Adam Elliott
|Adam Elliott
|Enari Tuala
|Enari Tuala
Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|3
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|2
|David Fifita
|AJ Brimson
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Max King
|1
|Max King
|Max King
|Kurtis Morrin
|AJ Brimson
Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Jesse Ramien
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Nicho Hynes
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Jack Williams
|Jack Williams
|Jack Williams
|Braydon Trindall
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|Braydon Trindall
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Jack Williams
|1
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Matthew Timoko
|Braydon Trindall
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|253
|2
|Shaun
Johnson
|0
|223
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|219
|4
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|0
|211
|5
|Nicho
Hynes
|19
|206
|6
|Kalyn
Ponga
|0
|200
|7
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|187
|8
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|185
|9
|James
Tedesco
|20
|179
|10
|Cameron
Munster
|0
|166