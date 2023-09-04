Nicho Hynes and James Tedesco have both improved their final position on Zero Tackle's NRL MVP during a Round 27 where many of the top contenders failed to score.

Out of last week's top ten, all of Payne Haas (1st), Shaun Johnson (2nd), Addin Fonua-Blake (4th), Kalyn Ponga (5th), Reece Walsh (7th), Cameron Munster (9th) were either rested or injured during Round 27.

Of the rest, Scott Drinkwater and Clint Gutherson failed to score, while Nicho Hynes was close to perfect during the Sharks' beating of the Canberra Raiders during the final game of the year, ensuring a healthy 19-vote tally would move him to fifth on the final leaderboard.

The other change in the top ten saw James Tedesco register a perfect 20 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs to move himself ahead of Cameron Munster and finish ninth after sitting tenth prior to last week.

Intriguingly, Tedesco beat out Munster for the top gong last year, with the pair separated by just two votes. This year, they are separated by 13 votes in ninth and tenth.

As previously mentioned, Payne Haas already had an unassailable lead, while there are no other changes in the top ten.

With mass resting during Round 27, it was a chance of a number of players to stand up, with Melbourne Storm debutant Sualauvi Faalogo registering a perf3ect 20. He and Tedesco were joined by Stephen Crichton and Kieran Foran as this week's only 20-vote getters.

Here are all the votes from Round 27.

