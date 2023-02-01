Parramatta Eels and Tongan star centre Will Penisini has made the shock claim that he will attempt to convince Joseph Sua'ali'i to join him at the club.

Sua'ali'i is currently at the Sydney Roosters, with the gun winger desperate to play fullback in the coming years.

That may be a far-fetched dream at the tri-colours however, with James Tedesco the current Roosters, New South Wales and Australian captain, and signed until the end of 2024.

It's well-known that the Roosters want to make Tedesco Rooster for the rest of his career, while the star fullback has expressed his desire to remain at the club.

Tedesco has previously made comments that he could entertain a switch to the halves, but that also seems slightly far-fetched at the present time given his status as the game's premier fullback, which seems him earn north of $1 million per season - a figure that will only climb with the rising NRL salary cap, provided the collective bargaining agreement is successfully agreed to by the waring NRL and Rugby League Players Association.

With Tedesco unlikely to be going anywhere, and Penisini re-signing with the Parramatta Eels on Wednesday for a further two years - a deal that will keep him in blue and gold until the end of 2025 - he has told The Sydney Morning Herald that he would now like to see Sua'ali'i make the move from the Roosters.

“I don't think he's going anywhere soon, but I'd love him to come and play with me,” Penisini told the publication.

“It will be a tough conversation trying to get him into the blue and gold.

“We played together when we were younger. We've got a close bond, we're like brothers, and our families are close. I think he's happy where he is at the moment.

“The Roosters have a good problem with three fullbacks in their backline. It makes them more dangerous. You can see Joey Manu lurking around the ball, and ‘Teddy' ... I'm sure they'll come up with a plan to get them all more involved.

“He'd probably laugh at me if I tried to convince him to come out here now. But you never know.”

Sua'ali'i is currently on a deal at the Roosters which has player options included for every season, and he is currently no guarantee to remain in Trent Robinson's side at Bondi for 2024.

It's understood Rugby Australia will chase the star winger, who played for Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and was included in the New South Wales Blues extended State of Origin squad in 2022, heavily.

Other NRL clubs could also come to the party, and the star himself, while enjoying his time at the Roosters, hasn't ruled out a switch back to the 15-man game in the coming years.

The Eels themselves may have trouble convincing Sua'ali that a move to the west of Sydney is a good idea, with Clint Gutherson the long-term fullback and locked into the club until at least the end of 2025 on a deal believed to be worth around $800,000 per season.

He could also potentially make the move to the halves, however, with Dylan Brown locked in on a long, unique contract that could see him stay at the Eels until the end of 2031, and neither Gutherson or Brown being a likely candidate to wear the number seven if Mitchell Moses failed to re-sign, it would appear options are limited for Parramatta to convince Sua'ali'i a move west would be a good idea.