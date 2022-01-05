A line is set to be put through the 2022 World Cup Challenge clash between NRL premiers Penrith and English Super League champions St Helens.

The World Cup Challenge was scrapped last year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 virus, with the Saints' 20-12 loss to the Roosters in 2019 the last instalment of the showcase fixture.

With last year's game against the Storm unable to go ahead, St Helens were hopeful of resurrecting the competition ahead of their 2022 campaign.

Having claimed their third Super League title in as many seasons, the Saints had opened talks with Panthers to potentially make the venture down under, going against the norm to have the Australian host the decider.

The Panthers flagged in November they would not be keen on heading to the Northern Hemisphere for the one-off clash, with the Saints soon expressing their interest to make the trip to New South Wales.

However, silence in discussions from the Panthers' camp and NRL has all but ruled out the World Cup Challenge from making a comeback in 2022, per Rugby League Live.

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf looked to nudge the Panthers in hope of sparking discussions, which have remained mild since the Super League first began talks with the NRL in September.

The NRL would also need to foot the bill for St Helens to make the trip south, with ticket sales revenue traditionally going to the home nation side.

The financial implications could be the major factor in Penrith and the NRL's muted response, with the league still looking to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melbourne hosted the Leeds Rhinos in 2018, pulling in an attendance of 19,062 at AAMI Park and calling victory to the tune of 38-4.

While the 2022 NRL season remains months away, the Super League season is scheduled to begin in February, promoting further doubt of adequate planning and timing to accommodate the Saints' pre-season.

St Helens are set to host Catalans Dragons to open the new season in what will be a grand final rematch.