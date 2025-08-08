Samoan international Charlie Staines is set to link up with a new team for the 2026 season, which will not only see him depart the Wests Tigers but also the NRL competition.

One of the fastest players in the NRL, Staines was the Tigers' most consistent back-line player in 2024, which saw him nearly feature in every single game, but he has failed to have the same success this season.

Overlooked in favour of Luke Laulilii, Jeral Skelton, Sunia Turuva and Taylan May, Staines has been relegated to the NSW Cup for the majority of this season.

However, when he has been called up to the first-grade squad, he has scored four tries, made 16 tackle busts and averaged 161 running metres in seven total appearances.

After being told that the Wests Tigers won't re-sign him, Staines is set to make the move to the Catalans Dragons in the Super League next season, which will see him link up with teammate Solomona Faataape, per All Out Rugby League.

Still relatively young, the utility back will look to impress in the overseas competition and push his case to return to the NRL in the coming years, especially with the introduction of two expansion clubs before the 2030 season - the Perth Bears and PNG 2028.

The move overseas comes after the 'Forbes Ferrari' admitted that he was keen to remain at the Wests Tigers in 2026.

"For sure, for sure. Hopefully, I can play some good footy and we'll see what happens from there," Staines said when asked if he wants to remain at the club long-term in July.

"I obviously want to stay for sure. I love the club and it's great coming in every day."