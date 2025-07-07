Returning to the line-up for last weekend's clash against the Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers utility back Charlie Staines has provided an insight into his future at the club as he nears the expiration of his current contract.\r\n\r\nOne of the Tigers' most consistent players in 2024, which saw him play in nearly every match, Staines hasn't been able to have the same influence this season, but has been impactful when granted the opportunity to play in first-grade.\r\n\r\nOverlooked in favour of Jeral Skelton and Sunia Turuva, the 'Forbes Ferrari' has only made five appearances but has scored four tries, made three line breaks and ten tackle busts and averaged 174 running metres per match when called up to the NRL.\r\n\r\nA handy backup, the Samoan international may be off-contract at the end of the season, but he insists that he would love to remain at the Wests Tigers in 2026 and onwards.\r\n\r\n"For sure, for sure. Hopefully, I can play some good footy and we'll see what happens from there," Staines said when asked if he wants to remain at the club long-term.\r\n\r\n"I obviously want to stay for sure. I love the club and it's great coming in every day."\r\n\r\nFormerly with the Penrith Panthers, he was previously linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels and found himself in the headlines in the middle of last season as one of the players, alongside Brent Naden, John Bateman and Jayden Sullivan, who the Tigers were reportedly trying to ship to rival teams.\r\n\r\nEasily one of the fastest players at the club and even in the competition, Staines will look to cement a regular spot in the back line in the final rounds of this year's campaign.