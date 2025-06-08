After suffering their fourth consecutive loss over the weekend to the Penrith Panthers, the Wests Tigers have received some positive news as they enter the bye this week.

With Latu Fainu (thumb) and Jeral Skelton (hamstring) making their returns back to the field against the Panthers, coach Benji Marshall confirmed that Alex Twal (concussion) and Fonua Pole (knee) will be available for selection for their next match against the Canberra Raiders in Round 16.

One of the Tigers' most in-form players before going down to a knee injury, Pole was last sighted on the field in Round 10 against the Melbourne Storm and will look to make an immediate impact once he returns.

Since then, he underwent surgery to address a meniscus injury and has also been recovering from an MCL injury.

The inclusion of the forward duo will likely see Charlie Murray and Kit Laulilii be omitted from the team, while Sione Fainu and Tony Sukkar will make their return to the interchange bench.

In his ten appearances this season, Pole has scored one try and made 17 tackle busts and 565.3 post-contact metres to go with 240 total tackles and 130 running metres per game.