Taking his game to a new level over the past two seasons, Wests Tigers forward Fonua Pole has revealed the reason behind shunning the opportunity to return home and remain loyal by inking a contract extension with the club.

Despite three consecutive wooden spoons, Pole has been one of the Wests Tigers' most consistent performers and has quickly become a fan-favourite among the club's faithful with his runs off the back fence.

A graduate of the Victorian Thunderbirds system, he enters 2025 off a career-best season in which he showed that he has all the capabilities to one day represent the New Zealand Kiwis.

Before signing a two-year deal in November to remain at the Tigers, Zero Tackle understands that the Melbourne Storm were one of the teams that had expressed an interest in the Victorian-raised forward's services before he re-committed to the club.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Pole admitted that he definitely thought about linking up with the Storm, which would have seen him reunite with his cousin Stefano Utoikamanu and younger brother Suli Pole.

However, he didn't want to leave the Tigers until he repaid them for granting him the opportunity to play in the NRL.

"It was definitely on my mind because I definitely missed family coming over," Pole said.

"It was a hard transition at first but I think I've settled in and it's definitely a home for me.

"I've loved our Tigers. I'm always grateful for the opportunity they gave me and I owe this club so much and I don't want to leave without repaying them."

Transitioning from lock to the front-row this season, Pole will face a difficult task this weekend as he takes on Australia Kangaroos representative Mitchell Barnett and New Zealand international James Fisher-Harris on Sunday evening.

With the Tigers looking to remain in the top-four and boast a record of 3-1, the 22-year-old will need to stand up and deliver the same powerful carries he has done in the past two weeks.

He will also be supported by new signings Royce Hunt and Terrell May who have added another level to the club's forward pack and can easily be considered two of the best players at the club at the moment.

"It's really easy (the relationship with Royce and Terrell)," Pole added.

"The boys are easy to get along with and I respect them so much for the work they do and the work they're going to bring and what they can do for the team

"Terrell is just a workhorse. It's his work ethic which is something I try to put in my game too."