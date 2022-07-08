Craig Bellamy has revealed the Melbourne Storm still have a spot available on their roster, and may be forced to use it as the club grapple with an ever-expanding injury crisis.

Things got worse for the club's backline on Thursday evening during a heavy loss to the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire, with replacement winger Grant Anderson suffering an elbow injury.

The club are awaiting the results of scans, but expect the injury to be high grade and to rule Anderson out for an extended period of time.

He had originally come into the side to replace Xavier Coates, who suffered an ankle injury in the opening State of Origin clash playing for the Queensland Maroons.

He is set to be out until at least Round 20, but potentially as late as Round 22, while a re-aggravation of a pectoral muscle injury will keep Reimis Smith out for the remainder of the season, likely assuring Marion Seve's starting spot in the starting side.

Nick Meaney played at five-eighth last night and will shift back to the outside backs, but with Ryan Papenhuyzen struggling against a number of different injuries and clearly being well below his best, and Dean Ieremia struggling for form, it has left Bellamy scratching his head.

The only backline options to bring in at this stage are Will Warbrick, who has set fire to the QLD Cup following his switch from Rugby Sevens, but is yet to make an NRL debut, and Jack Howarth, who is also yet to debut. The other option is Young Tonumaipea, who was only signed recently by the club.

Bellamy told reporters after the loss to Cronulla though that bringing in a new face is something the club will likely have to look at doing.

"I think we've got a little bit left on the salary cap and we have a spot in our 30 (man squad)," said head coach Craig Bellamy.

"I think we'll have to do that at some stage. We haven't spoken too much about that but with Grant getting injured we'll have to have a chat about it I think.

"We aren't getting anyone back and Reimis is gone for the season and I'm not sure where we go from here, his (Grant's) injury is a pretty serious one."

The transfer deadline to sign new players is August 1, with Melbourne likely to shake things up for next Sunday's clash against the Canberra Raiders, which will be just four days removed from Origin 3, putting the participation of Harry Grant and Cameron Munster in doubt.