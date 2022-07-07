The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly secured their next head coach, with Penrith Panthers' assistant Andrew Webster to land his first full time gig.

While all the speculation regarding coaches at the foot of the mountains has regarded the future of Cameron Ciraldo, it appears Webster has been the first to be poached.

It emerged just days ago that both the Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors were both keen on Webster, who has a long history in coaching and has previously worked at both clubs.

The move for Webster came after the Warriors were turned down by Kristian Woolf, who decided he only wanted to make a move back to Australia if he is to leave St Helens at the end of the 2022 English Super League campaign, while the Tigers were chasing Ciraldo, but he also turned the club down.

All of the Warriors, Tigers and Bulldogs are on the look out for new coaches, while the Gold Coast Titans are also reported to be weighing up sharpening the axe on Justin Holbrook.

According to The Daily Telegraph however, the first slot is taken, with Nathan Brown's successor appointed.

The 40-year-old, who will fit the Warriors' push for an emerging club, has coached two games at NRL level before as an interim coach of the Tigers after Jason Taylor was sacked in 2017.

Webster, who began his coaching journey in America and then in England, returned to Australia for good in 2012, coaching through the Tigers' pathways and leading the Tigers SG Ball Cup team to the National title.

He then moved to the Eels, before coaching the Tigers under-20s team in 2014. It was then off to the Warriors where he worked as an assistant coach under Andrew McFadden for two years.

It's understood the Panthers will have no hesitation releasing Webster for a full time NRL gig despite having a year to run on his current contract.

He is credited with Penrith's attack, but his close ties to the Warriors have reportedly made him the ideal candidate for the club, who will move permanently back to Auckland in 2023 after two years on the road.

Stacey Jones, who has been serving as interim coach, is likely to be retained in an assistant role, with Warriors' CEO Cameron George confirming the club are "close" to making a decision on their next head coach.