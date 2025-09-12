Gold Coast Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira is one step closer to departing the club, with a rival team reportedly having been given formal permission to speak with him.

Failing to live up to expectations this season which saw them finish second-last, the Titans are set to undergo a massive roster rebuild under newly appointed head coach Josh Hannay.

Shopped around to rival teams earlier in the year, whilst Des Hasler was still head coach, Hannay was keen to keep Khan-Pereira around for at least an extra season until the end of his contract, but it seems as though he is now unlikely to see out the remaining 12 months of his deal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the New Zealand Warriors have finally been given formal permission from the Gold Coast Titans to speak with Khan-Pereira, and he could potentially join as soon as 2026.

The update on the winger's future comes after Zero Tackle exclusively revealed in August that the Warriors had expressed an interest in his services following the departures of Edward Kosi and Moala Graham-Taufa, who will both join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A two-time Prime Minister's XIII representative, the 23-year-old has been a standout in attack but has multiple defensive lapses during times on the field.

This has seen the speedy winger hold an impressive strike rate of 53 tries in 54 first-grade appearances.

Continuing to rebuild their roster, centre Brian Kelly has also been linked with an early exit from the club despite being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

According to All Out Rugby League, Kelly has found the interest of Super League outfit, Warrington Wolves who have made him their number one target at the moment as they look to improve their squad and replenish their outside back stocks.

The links to Warrington - the club coached by Sam Burgess - come after the Gold Coast informed him in August that he won't be offered a contract extension beyond the end of the 2026 NRL season.

It is understood that he is also free to exit the club if he is able to find a new deal elsewhere, due to him not being in the plans of new head coach Josh Hannay, who will link up with the team on a three-year contract.