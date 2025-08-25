The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly made a major decision over the future of Indigenous All Stars representative centre Brian Kelly as they look towards the future.

Contracted for another 12 months, Kelly has been at the Titans since 2019, playing 140 matches and scoring 47 tries following a two-year stint at the Manly Sea Eagles.

The cousin of former NRL players Albert Kelly and James Roberts, Kelly has struggled this season, only scoring three tries and providing nine try assists in his 18 appearances.

According to The Courier-Mail, Kelly has now been informed by the Gold Coast Titans that he won't be offered a contract extension to remain at the club beyond the 2026 NRL season.

The update in Kelly's futures comes as two-time Queensland representative outside back Phillip Sami was also informed that the club won't hand him a new contract.

This comes after the 28-year-old indicated that he is willing to make the switch to the Perth Bears, who will enter the competition in 2027 and will be able to negotiate with players from the beginning of November.

“Any player off contract at the end of 2026 is going to be put in the papers linked with the Perth Bears being interested,” Bears coach Mal Meninga told SEN 1170.

“All these people are being listed that we're interested in, they're all off contract next year. It's not that hard to put a list together.

“All these players are contracted, and they're probably talking about staying on at their club a bit longer.

“We can't fit them in now. How am I going to say no to them all?”