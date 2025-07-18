Gold Coast Titans outside back Phillip Sami has reportedly indicated he is willing to switch to the Perth Bears when they join the competition in 2027.\r\n\r\nThe centre and winger is the first player to be officially linked to wanting to move to the west of the country, although he will still give the Titans a chance to re-sign him first.\r\n\r\nThe Bears will be able to sign players from November 1 this year.\r\n\r\nCoach Mal Meninga and his recruitment staff will want to get off to a fast start after watching the struggles of the Dolphins a few years ago when they were preparing for their first NRL season.\r\n\r\nWhile the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant and Will Kennedy could lead the raid on the remainder of the competition, the Bears will also be on the lookout for talent they can get at basement prices with a track record of performance at NRL level.\r\n\r\nSami could be a solid fit for the new club, with the Titans' back no guarantee of retaining a place in the system at Robina as they promote a host of young talent.\r\n\r\nIt's understood that has led Sami, per a News Corp report, to declare himself interested in a move to the Western Australian capital.\r\n\r\nThe Titans are yet to offer Sami a new deal or indicate whether they will as the months tick down to November 1, and the outside back will likely be uncontracted come November 1 as the Titans deal with the potential sacking of Des Hasler and yet another roster modification following a horrendous 2025 campaign.\r\n\r\nCurrently at the bottom of the table, the Gold Coast may not negotiate with players until they are clear on their coaching direction, having handed Hasler a predominantly locked-in squad two years ago that has been unable to produce results.\r\n\r\nSami, now 28, has scored 65 tries from 136 NRL games since debuting for the Titans in 2017, and has played 15 matches this year.