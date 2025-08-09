A Gold Coast winger has attracted the interest of the New Zealand Warriors as he looks destined to leave the Titans before the expiration of his current contract, which comes to a close at the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Failing to live up to expectations, the Titans have found themselves at the bottom of the ladder and fighting for the wooden spoon with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

With coach Des Hasler set to either be sacked or retire at the end of 2025, it is understood that the club are set to undergo a rebuild to their roster as they try and climb up the ladder in the coming seasons and once again become a premiership threat.

Shopped around to rival teams in recent weeks, the future of winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira has remained clouded despite holding a strike rate of one try per match - 53 tries in 53 appearances.

Multiple sources have now indicated to Zero Tackle that the Warriors have expressed an interest in Gold Coast Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira as they look to secure an outside back following the loss of Edward Kosi and Moala Graham-Taufa to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A two-time Prime Minister's XIII representative, the 23-year-old has been a standout in attack but has multiple defensive lapses during times on the field.

"Lofi Khan-Pereira is (a player to watch). He's lightning," teammate AJ Brimson told Zero Tackle previously.

He can score from anywhere so we're hoping he can have another big year for us."