After a disappointing loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons, the Gold Coast Titans will return to the drawing board as they get a week off with a bye.

Although they won't be playing this weekend, star centre AJ Brimson has named three young players that fans should keep a close eye on during the season.

An Origin representative, Brimson played his second-ever NRL game in the centres a week ago after transitioning from a role in the halves and at fullback.

When asked which players fans should keep an eye on, Brimson named three: Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, and Jaylan De Groot.

Khan-Pereira had a breakout season in 2023, solidifying a spot on the wing. With Jayden Campbell's injury, Kini has taken Brimson's spot at the back of the field, while De Groot has been biding his time in the QLD Cup.

"Lofi Khan-Pereira is (a player to watch). He's lightning. He can score from anywhere so we're hoping he can have another big year for us," Brimson told Zero Tackle.

"I think he got 21 tries or something last year so it'd be good to get around that again.

"Then young Keano's just got a Tuivasa-Sheck about him. He's just a tough kid (and) electric.

"He'll get his chance the first couple of rounds and try to make his mark."

"Keano and I are quite close. I try to do as much as I can and love working with him, love trying to give him as many tips as I get even tips that I learned from Billy last year in camp.

"He's really open to learning, so Keano and I work pretty close together."

In addition to speaking about Alofiana Khan-Periera and Keano Kini, Brimson spoke about the potential of youngster Jaylan De Groot.

Although he has yet to make his first-grade debut, De Groot was awarded a development contract with the club at the beginning of the season after being promoted from a train-and-trial contract.

A promising backline player, he is regarded as a strong, versatile player who can appear anywhere in the backs, from fullback to the halves.

"He's a good player, De Grousey," Brimson added.

"He's very talented, very skilful. (He's) not a massive structure, but he will put his body on the line, so he's somebody that kind of flies under the radar but always kind of does the job.

"I don't think he'll be pretty far away from an NRL debut but when he gets out there he's a good player.

"He was very good against The Dolphins in our first trial."