The Cronulla Sharks are reportedly in the process of weighing up whether to offer veteran forward and club legend Wade Graham a final year in the Shire.

Graham is off-contract at the end of the season, and has previously revealed he has interest from overseas, with the Catalan Dragons making contact.

Despite that - and a potential willingness to finish his career in the south of France alongside the likes of Mitchell Pearce, Dylan Napa and Tyrone May, who are all currently at the club - he wants one more year in the Shire to allow his partner to gain Australian citizenship.

“If she stays another year then she can apply for citizenship so there are a few hurdles to jump,” he told News Corp in May.

“I have had initial chats with Catalans.

“They know I’m off contract and did ring me about a month ago.

“I told them it (playing in France) was in my future plans. It hasn’t progressed much further than that but it’s still on the cards.

“I manage myself so it would be to good go through the process and talk to them. At this stage, they have expressed interest and I have said it’s certainly a goal of mine at some stage of my career to head over there.”

The veteran second rower, who debuted with the Penrith Panthers in 2009 before moving to the Sharks in 2011, has played 260 NRL games - 218 of which have come for the Cronulla Sharks.

Now Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting that the Sharks are in the process of deciding on Graham's future.

The veteran Shark managed just 11 games last year, and only six out of the first half of this season, with injuries and concussions playing their part for Graham.

The club also have other experienced forwards like Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes on the books, while Aiden Tolman and Andrew Fifita are both waiting to have their futures decided by the black, white and blue.

Rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon has been non-committall on all three players previously, although the time for decisions are fast arriving as the 2022 season enters the second half.

The decision regarding Graham is set to become all the more difficult given the club are about to reportedly announce Briton Nikora on a new deal.

The star second rower will take up significant salary cap space, having been chased by multiple clubs, including the Wests Tigers, who put a lucturative offer on the table for the New Zealand international.

With Nikora re-signing, and other youngsters Todd Hazleton and Jesse Colquhorn recently committing to the club, it means Graham could serve in taking spots and minutes away from those players for the Sharks.

Cronulla are believed to have not made a call on whether to offer a one-year extension at this stage, and Graham's form in the coming weeks could help decide whether the 31-year-old has a future in the NRL.

The club skipper has been named to start this weekend against the Canterbury Bulldogs, having also started in each of the club's last two games against the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans.