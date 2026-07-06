NSW Blues star Ethan Strange has been given the green light to play in Wednesday's State of Origin decider after an injury scare late last week cast some doubt over his fitness.

Strange went down at Blues training on Thursday with a rolled ankle, and was subsequently seen assisted with a moon boot the following days.

It threw chaos into the Blues camp, which prompted Laurie Daley to call an S.O.S to Matt Burton to be on standby if Strange couldn't play.

Although Strange has overcome the complaint, with Nine reporting that Strange has overcome the injury and Matt Burton will depart Blues camp in Kingscliff.

The Blues have had zero luck in their preparation for each of the three Origin matches in 2026.

Gun half Mitchell Moses was ruled out for Game 1 during camp with a hamstring injury, while Casey McLean also became injured in the lead-up to the second encounter of the series with a quad strain.

Strange overcoming the ankle complaint is a massive boost for the Blues.

The Raiders star engraved his name in Origin folklore in Game 1 with an incredible debut, scoring one try, making three tackle breaks and spearheading a Blues comeback in the second half.

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Strange was demoted to six-man bench duties for Game 2 after starting in the opening fixture, with Daley opting to go with Moses over the Raiders wiz-kid.

He was limited to only 16 minutes in the last Origin, but is expected to have a greater role in the decider after his form simply could not be ignored by Daley and the Blues staff.

The Blues were heavily outclassed in Game 2, going down 44-24 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and forcing a decider, in which history reveals the Queensland Maroons are the stronger state at closing it out in Game 3.

Although Wednesday's decider will mark the first Game 3 endeavour back in Brisbane since the Blues reclaimed the shield in 2024 in a 14-4 thriller.

Daley has chosen to swing the axe on Brian To'o for the final encounter, and instead replace him with debutant Jack Bostock and Suncorp-specialist Bradman Best on the left edge, pushing Tolutau Koula to the six-man interchange.

Dylan Lucas was also dropped and replaced by Liam Martin, with Haumole Olakau'atu being recalled taking a spot on the Blues bench.

The Maroons have no-doubt been the greater side during the first two opening games, and the Blues will have to go above and beyond to thwart them on home soil on July 8.