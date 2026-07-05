Despite celebrating a 13 to 12 win and breaking the Dolphins eight game winning streak, Justin Holbrook is fearing the worst for Jacob Saifiti after the Newcastle Knights forward suffered a suspected hamstring injury in Sunday's game.

Saifiti limped from the field within the opening 15 minutes and did not return, with Holbrook confirming the injury in the post-match press conference.

“I don't think it's really good, to be honest. He thinks it's pretty bad, so he will obviously get scans on it,” Holbrook said.

“But it won't be a short-term one, I don't think.”

The injury came just hours after Newcastle was forced into a late reshuffle, with Trey Mooney ruled out before kick-off after suffering a minor calf strain during the week. The forward is expected to spend up to six weeks on the sidelines.

With their middle forward stocks already under pressure, Newcastle's depth was again tested, but the Knights responded impressively to claim another hard-fought victory.

The injuries also opened the door for 20-year-old Newcastle junior Cody Hopwood to start, who impressed with 34 tackles, just one miss, 81 running metres and two tackle breaks across 41 minutes.

Hooker Phoenix Crossland also stepped up in defence once again, amassing 48 tackles. However, his influence wasn't limited to defence, with a perfectly executed 40/20 proving pivotal in swinging field position late in the contest and setting the platform for the match-winning play.

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The defining moment, however, belonged to marquee recruit Dylan Brown.

With Sandon Smith slipping over while preparing to take a field goal attempt, Brown calmly stepped up and nailed the first field goal of his professional career to hand Newcastle a dramatic victory.

“It was a bit weird when Sandon all of a sudden had ice skates on, and he slipped around everywhere; he was obviously our first choice,” Holbrook said.

“Then I didn't think Dyl (Brown) would take it from there, but that's the calmness that he plays the game with.

“He slotted it like he's kicked a hundred of them and that's his first one. Big players in big moments and he delivered for us.”

Remarkably, it was Brown's first successful field goal since his SG Ball days.

Holbrook was pleased with the Knights' first-half performance, but admitted the Dolphins' resilience made for another tense finish.

“The first half was obviously terrific. I thought we defended great and took some opportunities and were probably unlucky not to get another one with Dyl Lucas on the grubber kick,” he said.

“Which would have you known been a great half. But in the second half, you know, the Dolphins, even missing who they're missing, they just get on with it, and they just chance their arm.

“But they back themselves and obviously then to get to 12 all just shows what you know great, I guess, grit the side's got and the will to win and the will to want to play for each other.

“Then to have Dyl Brown kick his field goal the way he did, and then the boys hold on, is awesome.

“We're getting used to those tight wins, but the main thing is we're winning.”

Newcastle's ability to grind out another victory despite injuries and representative absences in provessignificant as they continue their push towards the finals after a brutal 2025 season.