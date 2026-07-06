NRL legend Andrew Johns has acknowledged a bunch of stars could be on their last chance in the sky blue if they aren't able to secure the State of Origin shield for the upcoming decider in Brisbane.

It has been a shaky series for those south of the border, and it only took a James Tedesco miracle in Game 1 to ensure Wednesday's Origin fixture isn't a dead rubber, given the Queensland Maroons have clearly been the better outfit over the two matches.

Nevertheless, the Blues got the job done, and all wins count the same, but now face the formidable task of travelling to Suncorp Stadium to fight for the shield, and it may be the last time a few stars don the Blues colours.

Within the group of players who face the pressure, Johns alluded to a bold pick for a long-term option in the fullback jersey if things don't go NSW's way.

“Definitely,” Johns responded on Wide World of Sports' Immortal Behaviour when asked if there are some stars on their last chance.

“Number one will probably be fullback - Teddy [James Tedesco] is 33 and his replacement if he wasn't there is Dylan Edwards, who is in his thirties as well, and we all know that players like Kaeo Weekes are the next generation.

“Ethan Strange, whether he goes in because Mitch Moses is past 30. A lot of talk that Ethan should be starting here ... he was [close to] man of the match in game one.

“Nathan [Cleary] is what, 29 now? In two or three years' time, we all know the next one to come in is gonna be Izzy [Isaiya] Katoa. For whatever reason, if it doesn't work, it's gonna take a really brave call from the coach to really change our spine."

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Strange's scintillating debut in Game 1 gave Blues fans a small glimpse of what their long-term five-eighth could conjure up in rugby league's gladiator arena.

He crossed for one try, three tackle breaks and a line break to spearhead a second-half assault on the Maroons after a contentious send-off ruling to Kalyn Ponga.

Weekes has also shown glimpses of genuine game-breaking speed, skill and X-factor since breaking onto the scene at the Raiders after moving on from the Manly Sea Eagles.

Strange, accompanied by Weekes, has shown potential in becoming long-term representative players in their time together in the nation's capital, and has the capability of striking a dangerous combination with Dolphins wiz-kid Isaiya Katoa in the next era of Blues.

“Whether the attitude is short-term pain for long-term gain, because Katoa and Strange and whether it's Weekes or whoever, they're gonna be there for 10 years," Johns continued.

“Whether someone pulls the trigger on that. The big one is probably fullback, so whether you pull the trigger on someone like Weekes.

“Strange will probably be five-eighth next year and barring injury, Nathan will be there, but Katoa has gotta be there in the 19 for sure.

“There are some big calls, but it won't happen because we're gonna win.”

Following Laurie Daley's first stint as Blues coach, NSW legend Brad Fittler entered the role in 2018 and underwent a tremendous change of guard that year to blood some of the biggest Origin stars to date.

Fittler handed 11 debut jerseys during the 2018 series, including Nathan Cleary, Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Angus Crichton and cemented Tedesco as the long-term fullback option after Daley handed him a debut in the Game 3 dead-rubber in 2016.

The plethora of stars won back-to-back series in 2018 and 2019 and has continuously etched their names into Origin folklore since.

Although history is looking to repeat itself with Katoa, Weekes and Stange all knocking down the door to thrust themselves into the representative arena, and Wednesday night's decider plays a significant role at the crossroads the Blues face.

The Maroons will host the Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 8.