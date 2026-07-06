Luciano Leilua will depart the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2026 season after securing a move to the Super League with the Catalans Dragons from 2027.

The forward becomes the fifth Dragons player confirmed to be heading to Super League next season as the club continues to undergo significant roster changes.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed Leilua has signed a three-year deal with the Catalans Dragons, bringing an end to his second stint at the Red V.

Leilua had been aware that 2026 would be his final season in Wollongong after the Dragons informed him he would not be offered a contract extension beyond this year.

The 30-year-old then requested an immediate release and explored a mid-season switch to the Brisbane Broncos before the June 30 transfer deadline, although a move ultimately failed to materialise.

Just over a week before requesting his release, Leilua indicated he still hoped to remain at the Dragons. Speaking to Fox Sports early last month, the veteran forward admitted he wanted to stay at the club, despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

“For sure, I would love to (remain at the Dragons). I just let my manager handle all that, but all I can do is just go out there and play good footy,” Leilua told the publication.

“I'm not too sure at the moment. I haven't really spoken to anyone or the club yet, and I'm just trying to play good footy for the moment.”

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Despite Leilua's desire to remain, the Dragons have several young forwards pushing for consistent first-grade opportunities. Dylan Egan, Ryan Couchman and Jacob Halangahu are all considered key pieces of the club's future pack and are expected to command greater minutes in the coming seasons, with Keaon Koloamatangi also joining from next season.

The Dragons will also lose Jaydn Su'A to the Parramatta Eels at the end of the year, which could have strengthened the argument for retaining Leilua's experience. However, keeping the veteran may also have come at the expense of the club's emerging talent.

His departure follows confirmation late last week that outside back Tyrell Sloan will join the Castleford Tigers in 2027. Leilua is also the second NRL player confirmed to have signed with the Catalans Dragons in recent weeks, with Brisbane Broncos outside back Jesse Arthars also set to join the French club.

Leilua has played 177 first-grade matches during his NRL career, including 97 for the Dragons. He made his debut for the Red V in 2016 before stints with the Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys, returning to Wollongong ahead of the 2024 season.

The Dragons are still expected to farewell several more players at the end of the year, with Christian Tuipulotu, Hame Sele, Blake Lawrie and Nathan Lawson all currently off contract for 2027.