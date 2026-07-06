Old arch-rivals were at it again when the Parramatta Eels hosted the Manly Sea Eagles at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, with plenty of feeling in the clash between two teams with history.

Two players, each on both sides of the field, were placed on report, with all four avoiding sanction from the NRL's match review committee.

The Eels proved too strong for Manly, with both sides missing players with State of Origin duties, and secured a 23-14 victory led by short-term-stay half Jonah Pezet.

Manly's Jason Saab collected Sean Russell high in his own end and went unpenalised at the time of the incident in the 18th minute.

The end of that defending set, Ben Trbojeivc collected Jack De Belin high, and that was when referee Grant Atkins was tipped off to place Saab on report.

Upon viewing the Saab tackle, his shoulder made direct contact with Russell's chin as he was slipping into the tackle.

Eels hooker Tallyn Da Silva came down on the neck of Reuben Garrick as the Manly centre was coming out of his end with a carry in the 34th minute, and was placed on report for a nasty 'crusher' tackle, with the NRL head honchos deeming it not worthy of a fine or suspension.

Eels rookie Toni Mataele was placed on report a few minutes before he and Nathan Brown came together, with the pair exchanging a smile with each other in a competitive nature.

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Brown came charging out of the line to place a shot on Mataele, and despite there being a slight hint of an arm wrapping around the body, he was placed on report for a shoulder charge.

The fiery clash had all the incidents dealt with on the day, and both Manly and Parramatta will escape MRC punishment.

The Eels desperately needed the two points to put some distance between them and last-placed St George Illawarra Dragons, while the Sea Eagles are looking for some consistency after a hot-start to Kieran Foran's coaching career in April.

The later fixture on Sunday's action saw Newcastle halfback Dylan Brown secure a 13-12 victory against the high-flying Dolphins, with a field goal at the death being the difference.

The Dolphins came into the match winning eight games in a row, and the Knights capitalised on the Redcliffe-based club being without all of their Origin stars.

No players were placed on report in the closing match of Round 18.