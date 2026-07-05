Manly's push to cement a spot in the NRL's top eight has suffered a setback after a disappointing 23 to 14 loss to the Parramatta Eels, with coach Kieran Foran admitting the Sea Eagles are struggling to find consistency.

An energised Parramatta outfit outplayed the Sea Eagles in a scrappy contest where discipline and ball security proved costly. Manly finished with 17 errors, with the Eels at 14 and conceded three ruck infringements, while Parramatta amassed zero.

Their defensive effort also left plenty to be desired, with the Sea Eagles missing 45 tackles in a performance that piled further pressure on their finals aspirations.

The absence of NSW Origin forward Haumole Olakau'atu tested Manly's depth on the edge, while the loss of Luke Brooks to an ACL injury also forced the club to hand rookie Joey Walsh another opportunity in the halves.

Walsh showed glimpses of his potential, but the young playmaker was thrown into a difficult situation as Manly struggled to look inspired across the pack.

Speaking after the match, Foran did not shy away from the team's shortcomings.

“It was a tough watch. We were way off with the ball. The inconsistencies in our performances at the moment are something we need to fix,” Foran said.

“I haven't loved what I've seen in the last six weeks in terms of up one week, down the next and bounce back the next and then down.

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“We completed 93% (possession) last week against Melbourne and then came out today and completed at 65%.

“You just can't win games of footy doing that, and we've got to work it out pretty quickly.”

Despite the disruption caused by injuries and representative absences, Foran refused to use the changes as an excuse.

“It's not an excuse,” Foran said post-match.

“There's been a disruption with team changes and players in and out through this period, but you don't need talent to hold the footy.

“You don't need talent to get through your sets, and I just thought we disrespected the footy today.

“We didn't get through our sets. We didn't want to play the long, grindy game, and that's what happens.”

Foran believes the Sea Eagles only had themselves to blame for allowing Parramatta to stay in the contest before eventually taking control.

“You've just got to keep the other team in the game, and we gave Parra everything that they needed to win that game of footy today and credit to them.

“They stayed in it long enough, and we eventually just didn't have the energy to win the game of footy, but it was all self-inflicted.”

The seventh-placed Sea Eagles now face a crucial clash against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides locked on the same competition points.

Manly currently holds onto a top-eight spot only by virtue of a superior points differential, while the extra couple of days should also give NSW Blues Haumole Olakau'atu valuable time to recover from State of Origin duties.