The Sydney Roosters may be resigned to losing 2025 Ken Irvine Medallist Mark Nawaqanitawase at the end of next season, but that hasn't stopped them from being linked with another Wallabies star.

Set to welcome in Daly Cherry-Evans and Reece Robson for next season, the Roosters roster could potentially look very different over the next few years with several stars to be off-contract at the end of the next 12 and 24 months.

As it stands, Angus Crichton, Daniel Tupou and James Tedesco headline their uncontracted players for 2027, while several other players are without deals for the 2028 season.

Preparing for the future, the Tricolours now have their sights on poaching another star from the rival 15-man code.

Speaking on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat and Woodsy, News Corp journalist Brent Read revealed that the Roosters have now found themselves linked with NSW Waratahs and Wallabies star Max Jorgensen.

Continuously linked with a move to the NRL for the past four years, Jorgensen has been rumoured to be the next big rugby union and Wallabies star to make the code switch.

"There was a bit of a whisper about Max Jorgensen - the Roosters going hard at Max Jorgensen," Read said.

"The winger who's a red-hot rugby union player, and I was told yesterday that there was some movement around Roosters potentially having a lash at Max Jorgensen as well.

"Probably again for after the (Rugby) World Cup, so maybe it won't just be Marky Mark coming back to the Roosters. Maybe if they have their way, Max Jorgensen will be there as well."

The son of former City Origin representative and rugby league winger Peter Jorgensen (who played for the Eastern Suburbs and Penrith Panthers), Max garnered the Sydney Roosters' interest in 2022 and again in 2024 but decided to remain in the 15-man code until at least the end of 2026.

In an interview earlier this year with this publication, Jorgensen confirmed that a cross-code move in the future is not entirely off the cards, but it won't be until after the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

"I always wanted to stay in union," Jorgensen said in February.

"It's a sport I love playing and signed here for another two years this year and next year, so just focused on that and play some good footy here.

"A home World Cup is the stuff you dream of.

"It's two years away, so hopefully I can just play good footy every year, and if selection for that comes up, I'd be very happy."