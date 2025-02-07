NSW Waratahs and Wallabies star player Max Jorgensen has addressed how close he came to making a cross-code switch to the NRL and if he could see himself one day moving away from rugby union.

Continuously linked with a move to the NRL for the past four years, Jorgensen has been rumoured to be the next big rugby union and Wallabies star to make the code switch.

This comes as Carter Gordon (eight Tests), Mark Nawaqanitawase (11 Tests), Moses Leo (North Harbour and Rugby 7s Gold medallist) and Tyrone Thompson (Cheifs and All Blacks XV) will all play their first full season of rugby league in 2025 with their respective teams.

The son of former City Origin representative and rugby league winger Peter Jorgensen (who played for the Eastern Suburbs and Penrith Panthers), Max garnered the Sydney Roosters interest in 2022 and again in 2024 but decided to remain in the 15-man code until at least the end of 2026.

While a cross-code move is not definitely off the cards in the future, he aims to play for the Wallabies at the 2027 Rugby World Cup (RWC), meaning NRL teams may have to wait a tad bit longer to try and poach his services.

Speaking on Thursday, Jorgensen revealed that he was "not too close" about making the code switch to the NRL in the past and is focused on the "dream" of potentially playing in the 2027 RWC, which will take place in Australia.

"I always wanted to say in Union," Jorgensen said.

"It's a sport I love playing and signed here for another two years this year and next year, so just focused on that and play some good footy here.

"A home World Cup is the stuff you dream of.

"It's two years away, so hopefully I can just play good footy every year, and if selection for that comes up, I'd be very happy."

One of the best young players in the 15-man code, the St Joseph's College graduate has made seven appearances for the Wallabies since his debut against South Africa last year.

He was also a member of the Wallabies 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad but was ruled out with a broken leg, which prevented him from debuting in the tournament.

Unlike most players his age, the 20-year-old has struggled down consistent game time on the field due to his history with injuries that have seen him suffer an MCL injury and hamstring issues.

"It's tough. I've had my fair share of injuries but I think the main thing comes down to is the group of boys you have around you and the staff as well," he added.

"I've done some rehab with some bloody good people and they've got me through it. Bouncing off each other always helps get you up.

Continuing to speak about his time in rehabilitation, he applauded Will Johnson and Harry Johnson-Holmes as the biggest helpers during the difficult period.

"I spent a fair chunk of time in rehab with both of them. We had some good times. Obviously don't have the best times in rehab but we made it as good as we could."