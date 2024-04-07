Linked with a cross-code switch to the NRL and move to the Sydney Roosters, Max Jorgensen has revealed what sport he will be playing until the end of 2026.

Initially off-contract at the end of 2024, Jorgensen was continually linked with the Roosters after the poached teammate Mark Nawaqanitawase from Rugby Australia after the departure of Joseph Suaalii (rugby union) and reported departure of Joseph Manu (rugby union) at the end of the season.

However, Jorgensen has shunned a potential move to the NRL, inking a contract extension with Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs that will see him remain in the 15-man code until at least the end of 2026.

A member of the Wallabies 2023 Rugby World Cup squad - before he was ruled out with a fractured fibula - the promising youngster is the son of former Peter Jorgensen, who played 103 matches for the Eastern Suburbs (1995-96) and Penrith Panthers (1997-01).

“I couldn't be happier to commit my future to the Waratahs and Australian Rugby," Jorgensen said in a statement.

“The game has a lot to look forward to in this country in the coming years, and I am excited by the prospect of being a part of it.

“I am really enjoying my footy, and I believe this is the best place for me to continue my development – for me, it is all about working hard and trying to earn opportunities at the Waratahs, and hopefully the Wallabies.”

Embed from Getty Images

It is understood that the Roosters have also shown an interest in Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos) and Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons).

Trent Robinson has since stated that the club will not make a move for Lomax, who looks set to be joining the Parramatta Eels.

“Max is a promising young player and we're very pleased he's committed to Australian Rugby for a further two years," Rugby Australia Director of High Performance Peter Horne added.

“He's a mature young man, with an encouraging future and Rugby Australia are looking forward to supporting him as he strives to perform well both on and off the field.”

“It's really exciting for both the Waratahs and Australian rugby as a whole to have a talent like Max recommit to our sport," NSW Waratahs Coach Darren Coleman added.

“A player of his talent obviously attracts a lot of interest, but I know that he's really motivated to achieve success in his rugby career.

“We've all seen what he can do on the field, but Max is also an awesome team member and the boys love having him as a part of our club.

“The Waratahs are very happy to keep Max and we look forward to seeing him progress in the sky blue jersey.”