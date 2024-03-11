After poaching Mark Nawaqanitawase from rugby union, the Sydney Roosters are reportedly 'seriously looking' at signing another rugby union star.

Off-contract with the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia at the end of 2024, it is understood that Roosters could make a move to sign Max Jorgensen.

A member of the Wallabies 2023 Rugby World Cup squad until he was ruled out with a fractured fibula, Jorgensen is the son of former Peter Jorgensen who played 103 matches for the Eastern Suburbs (1995-96) and Penrith Panthers (1997-01)

A move to his father's former club wouldn't be out of the picture. However, he has previously stated that his desire is to remain at rugby union.

"The name that keeps getting tossed at me in maybe the next 12, 18 to 24 months is Max Jorgensen the rugby player ... he's someone they're seriously looking at," 9news reporter Danny Weidler said on Nine's 100% Footy.

Weidler also squashed rumours that the Roosters were interested in signing Zac Lomax from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Lomax has continually been linked with an exit from the Red V and was linked with the Bondi club after they are set to lose Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu at the end of the season.

On $800,000 per season, Lomax is contracted until the end of 2026, but reports have emerged that he has become disgruntled over his off-season switch of positions.

Continuing to squash rumours, Weidler put to bed rumours that Joseph Suaalii could backflip on his deal with Rugby Australia and remain in the NRL with the Roosters.

"Two or three weeks ago I checked this out with Phil Waugh (chief executive of Rugby Australia) who said, "no, we are definitely going to be honouring Joseph's contract'," he added.

"There had been talk that parts of that deal were not coming to fruition, that has been denied to me by Phil Waugh who said everything we have promised is there on the table."