The Gold Coast Titans have been linked to two St George Illawarra Dragons players as both clubs look to continue roster overhauls in a bid to march up the ladder in the coming years.\n\nThe Dragons are believed to already have secured the signature of Titans' outside back Phillip Sami from the start of the 2027 season on a three-year deal, while the Red V will also welcome Keaon Koloamatangi at the start of next season.\n\nSami's move south comes as the Titans reportedly eye off a pair of Dragons in outside back Tyrell Sloan and forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga.\n\nNews Corp has reported the duo have not yet been discussed officially by Titans' powerbrokers, but the links have been plentiful in recent times for both players to depart the Red V, even if not to the Titans.\n\nSloan is the more obvious and immediately obvious option to leave the Dragons.\n\nHe has been, for the most part, out of favour at his junior club since coach Shane Flanagan took over.\n\nThe outside back who can play at wing or fullback has plenty of speed and attacking ability in his game, but his efforts in defence and in the air have been called into question by plenty in recent times.\n\nHis potential is still there, and at one point during 2025, he was even linked with what would have been a sensational move to the Melbourne Storm.\n\nAt just 23 years of age, Sloan has plenty of upside in his game, but needs to realise it.\n\nDuring the week, Canterbury director football Phil Gould told Channel 9 that Sloan should be immediately recalled to the starting side for the Dragons to fix some of the pace issues that have hindered the side over the first three games of the year.\n\nPasifiki Tonga is the more eyebrow-raising link, and potentially the more concerning one for a Dragons side who have what has been described as the NRL's best crop of junior talent in the forward pack right now.\n\nLed by the Couchman brothers, Hamish Stewart, Jacob Halangahu and the currently injured but re-signed Dylan Egan, Pasifiki Tonga has been suggested as the best of the group by some.\n\nHis engine and leg drive have made him a standout at NSW Cup level, but there has been talk he has been exceptionally frustrated by being left out of the Dragons' NRL side to start the 2026 season despite playing some handy minutes in first-grade following his debut in the back half of 2025.\n\nThe Titans are looking for ways to build depth in the forward pack, and Pasifiki Tonga would be a good fit for the club, although would need a release from the Dragons.\n\nHe is contracted until at least the end of next year having re-signed early in 2025, and it's unlikely Dragons' powerbrokers would be willing to entertain the idea of a former junior New South Wales player marked as a big part of their future to head for the exit gates.\n\nThe Dragons clash with the Titans on Sunday evening.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396330"]