Gold Coast Titans centre and winger Phillip Sami will join the St George Illawarra Dragons from the start of the 2027 NRL season on a long-term deal.\n\nThe Dragons have been in talks with Sami for some time, whose future has been clouded for the best part of 12 months on the Gold Coast.\n\nHe was first linked with an exit from the Robina-based club in the middle of 2025, and at one point admitted he would be open to joining the Perth Bears.\n\nIt was believed that the Titans, then coached by Des Hasler, had indicated there was no place for Sami at the outfit beyond the end of 2025.\n\nThat flipped in recent times though with the arrival of Josh Hannay as head coach, and the Titans were believed to be back in talks with Sami, who has been a consistent force for the club, scoring 71 tries in 145 games since debuting way back in 2017.\n\nBut he has elected to relocate for 2027, with News Corp reporting he has signed a three-year deal with the Red V that will see him make the move for 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons.\n\nThe powerful ball-runner, who is averaging 156 metres per game across his first three this year despite the Titans not finding a win yet, will likely walk straight onto the wing in Shane Flanagan's side.\n\nThe Dragons have signed Setu Tu and David Fale for 2026, but neither player has set the world on fire yet, while the jury is out on Christian Tuipulotu, and Tyrell Sloan is on the outer, likely to leave at the end of the year.\n\nThere has even been speculation the Titans could be interested in the speedster's services.\n\nThe Dragons are relatively well set in the centres, with Valentine Holmes and Moses Suli both contracted for next year, while youngsters Nick Tsougranis and Hayden Buchanan are also in the squad.\n\nSt George Illawarra have one of the game's better young lists floating around at the moment, but wing is not an area of strength, and it would not surprise to see Flanagan attempt to sign Sami and another player prior to the start of 2027.\n\nSami will take on the Dragons in the final game of Round 4, with both teams looking for their first win of the season.