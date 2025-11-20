Four months after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his management confirmed that he was interested in signing with R360, new reports have emerged that the outside back could be set for a new deal with the New Zealand Warriors or another NRL side.

One of the most likely players to sign with the rebel rugby union competition known as R360, the future of Tuivasa-Sheck remains uncertain at the moment as he enters the final stages of his playing career.

A star of the competition, the 32-year-old and dual-code international for New Zealand is currently off-contract at the end of the 2026 season, and despite the links of another code-switch, the veteran could find himself finishing his career in the NRL.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the New Zealand Warriors and former Dally M medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are both open to extending his tenure with the club.

Meanwhile, Tuivasa-Sheck is also open to a club switch as he remains free to speak and negotiate with rivals as of the start of November.

The updated news surrounding Tuivasa-Sheck's future comes as his manager Bruce Shamrock denied that the former Sydney Roosters fullback has already committed to R360 and admitted that he is advising his client against a move to the rebel rugby union competition.