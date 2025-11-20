Four months after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his management confirmed that he was interested in signing with R360, new reports have emerged that the outside back could be set for a new deal with the New Zealand Warriors or another NRL side.
One of the most likely players to sign with the rebel rugby union competition known as R360, the future of Tuivasa-Sheck remains uncertain at the moment as he enters the final stages of his playing career.
A star of the competition, the 32-year-old and dual-code international for New Zealand is currently off-contract at the end of the 2026 season, and despite the links of another code-switch, the veteran could find himself finishing his career in the NRL.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the New Zealand Warriors and former Dally M medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are both open to extending his tenure with the club.
Meanwhile, Tuivasa-Sheck is also open to a club switch as he remains free to speak and negotiate with rivals as of the start of November.
The updated news surrounding Tuivasa-Sheck's future comes as his manager Bruce Shamrock denied that the former Sydney Roosters fullback has already committed to R360 and admitted that he is advising his client against a move to the rebel rugby union competition.
“I can categorically tell you that he hasn't signed and sealed and is heading off,” he told the publication.
“There's a couple of simple reasons for that. One is that the process of getting a full long-form agreement is not complete. What everyone signed up to, if you want to use that term, is an expression of interest or heads of agreement.
“That was the document that expired at the end of September. After that, no one that I'm aware of has any obligation to carry on and sign with R360 until the long-form agreement has been agreed and signed.
“On balance, six weeks ago … I would have said [R360] was the best option for him based on what we knew.
“But because we've not got the information in a timely fashion – I had a chat to Roger [Wednesday] morning – as far as I'm concerned, everything is on hold and we continue to explore all options...
“Whether that be another year or two at the Warriors, whether it be an alternate club in the NRL, whatever it could be, our role is simply looking at all options.”