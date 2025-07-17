Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's management has confirmed reports that the star is considering a code-switch once again, this time to Saudi Arabian-backed league R360.

The breakaway competition is said to have massive money waiting for 'RTS,' with the star outside back looking at more than $1 million per season after his New Zealand Warriors contract expires at the end of 2026, if he were to take the deal.

His manager, Bruce Sharrock, is reported to have close ties to the R360 competition, and confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that his client is giving strong consideration to making the move after his current deal wraps up with the Warriors.

“We've explored what is a developing competition called R360,” Sharrock admitted.

“It's been in the making for 12-18 months. Roger comes off his current NRL contract in 2026, and as part of that planning, I threw this in front of him and asked if he had any interest in this option.

"He said, ‘Why wouldn't I?' I've always encouraged all my players to look at all options, and that's where we are at right now."

Sharrock conceded that while the move to R360 is a big possibility, neither he nor his client has ruled out extending his time in the NRL.

"[The Warriors] are aware that [switching codes is] an option that we're genuinely looking at," he said.

"That's not to discount that we could look at an extension with the Warriors or another rugby league side, for that matter. It's part of our process.”

While Tuivasa-Sheck has a big decision on his hands, the choice becomes moot if the latest rugby competition fails to come off the ground.

It has been reported that in order for R360 to come to fruition, the league must hit three triggers before September.

The first trigger is to have the franchises purchased and legally drafted. The second requires the confirmation of a broadcast partner.

The third element of the deal requires competition organisers to secure 200 players. It already has a reported 140 players committed to its cause.