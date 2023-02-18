Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson could be without both three-quarters for the club's maiden clash against the Dolphins following Joseph Suaali'i's concussion against Manly.

The 19-year-old superstar made his long-awaited switch to the centres in the Roosters' final trial against Manly on Friday night, however the night ended early for the Samoan international after copping a head knock.

The Roosters were already without other centre Joseph Manu for the clash, who suffered a facial fracture during a training session in Queenstown last month, leaving the 26-year-old racing the clock for Round 1.

Add in to the mix the concussion worries for Luke Keary after a another head knock at training, while Jared Warea-Hargreaves has a hamstring complaint.

However, in good news for the club, Sam Walker missed the second trial with COVID, but will play the first round.

Robinson was confident Suaali'i would be fine for their clash against Wayne Bennett's Dolphins.

“He was OK, I saw him briefly after the game and asked him how he was. He said ‘sweet' but he couldn't return,” Robinson said post-match.

“He's been going great out there at left centre, but we got to see all of 18 minutes.

“It would have been great to see him last week and this week get more time there, but he's looked very comfortable in the pre-season. We have to do it against an opposition now.

“He's had to learn some different traits there. Obviously playing on the right side, he has a right-arm carry, but his ability to play both sides of the ball, which he had to do at fullback at the World Cup, his quality allows him to move to whichever side.”

The Roosters have been slapped with an injury curse since going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, which doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

While Manu was expected to be fit for the Dolphins match at Suncorp in a fortnight's time, Robinson confirmed that it wasn't exactly the case.

“He's not definitely back [in Round 1],” Robinson said.

“It was four weeks with that, which will be close. Four weeks will be Round 1 from when he did it. It will be doctor's advice and another scan to see if he's going to be right. I'm not trying to downplay it - he will be touch and go for Round 1.

“There is no plate in there, which is a positive as far as the severity of it, but it was enough to get a bit of a crack in there.”

The Roosters remain short favourites for the Dolphins' maiden match in the NRL, with Keary, Manu and Suaali'i all like be included in the 21-man squad for the clash.