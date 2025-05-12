Already re-signing six players - Egan Butcher, James Tedesco, Rex Bassingthwaite, Sam Walker, Taylor Losalu and Toby Rodwell - within the last six months, the Sydney Roosters have confirmed that they are in re-negotiations with three other members of their squad.

Following the departures of several high-profile players last off-season, the Roosters are attempting to rebuild their roster to put them back into premiership contention in the coming seasons.

Having already announced the signing of NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson for 2026 and links to Manly Sea Eagles and QLD Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, they are likely to announce the re-signing of three players in the near future who are already on their books.

While Chad Townsend and Tyler Moriarty are the only players off-contract at the end of 2025, several young players, such as Blake Steep, Sandon Smith, Naufahu Whyte, and Xavier Va'a, are free to speak with rival teams from November 1.

Revealing that they haven't had any discussions with the management of Daly Cherry-Evans since confirming interest in the veteran, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson instead confirmed that the club is in re-negotiations with three young and emerging members of the squad.

"I said it, maybe six weeks ago, that we were interested. We haven't had any discussions since then with management," Robinson said on Monday.

"That's still the case, but the freeing up is about building the best squad we can possibly build.

"We're in re-negotiations with three of our guys that are already on contracts - some of the younger guys.

"We've obviously recruited Reece [Robson] from outside for next year. There is an interest there, and I think we've been really clear on what we've been trying to do this year.

"Everyone expected us to make some big moves last year. We've played a lot of these guys.

"I think we have around 29 or 30 out of our full squad that have come through our system, as much as any team in the competition and that'll continue."