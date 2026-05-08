New South Wales Blues candidate Jacob Preston will be available for Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series after avoiding a heavy charge from the NRL's match review committee.

Preston was sin-binned for a late shot during the Canterbury Bulldogs' loss to the Dolphins on Thursday evening in Brisbane, with the decision drawing plenty of controversy.

Preston, who is on a first offence on his judiciary record, would have missed games if he had been handed a Grade 2 or more charge.

His first offence would only have resulted in an Origin chance-altering suspension if he had been hit with a Grade 3 offence, given he needed to miss two games for that to be a problem.

He is in the mix for a role in Laurie Daley's side with Liam Martin out injured, and his form is pushing for a spot alongside the likes of Haumole Olakau'atu and Hudson Young.

The Grade 1 charge from the MRC for the hit on Isaiya Katoa will come with a $1000 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights it and loses.

The only other charge from Thursday's game was to Thomas Flegler, with the Dolphins forward slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Sitili Tupouniua.

As it's a second offence on his record, he will be slapped with a $1800 fine with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine their pleas.