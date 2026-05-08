Recovery is underway for Deine Mariner after a frightening post-match medical emergency that required limb-saving surgeries and intensive care treatment in Sydney.

Mariner has now been moved out of the ICU and into a private hospital after suffering acute compartment syndrome in his right thigh.

The condition developed following a cork he sustained during the clash against the Roosters on Sunday.

An update shared by his mother via Instagram Stories provided a positive snapshot of his condition in the hospital.

"Day 4, Relocated to a private hospital. Out of ICU. 3/5 surgeries done. PS4 delivered. Happy Patient. It is well with my soul," she posted.

While the update has reflected relief, medical experts have highlighted just how horrible the procedure can be.

"Brutal procedure where incision along the length of the thigh stays open for several days until swelling goes down enough to close it," NRL Physio posted on Friday morning.

Mariner's fiancée, Grace, has also publicly acknowledged the overwhelming support from the rugby league community during what has been a difficult period.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your beautiful messages,” Grace said.

“They've meant more than I can put into words.

“He's taken the time to read every single one and truly felt all the love and support around him.

“It's been a really tough few days, but he's on the road to recovery.”

With two surgeries remaining, it is unclear when he will return to the field. Right now, the focus shifts to recovery and rehabilitation, with the player expected to undergo a long recovery.