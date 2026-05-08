Talks surrounding Spencer Leniu's future at the Sydney Roosters have intensified this week, following a noticeable decline in his game time since their win over the Brisbane Broncos.

The 24-year-old prop has seen his minutes steadily reduced across recent rounds, playing 28 minutes in Round 7, 23 minutes in Round 8, and just 14 minutes in Round 9 against the Broncos.

The drop in involvement has fuelled speculation around his long-term role in the Roosters' forward rotation, despite being contracted until the end of 2027.

Adding further intrigue, Leniu has been heavily linked to Papua New Guinea, with the emerging club previously stating they were “definitely interested” in securing his services.

While he remains under contract, he is not permitted to formally negotiate with rival clubs until November 1.

Despite the growing external noise, Roosters coach Trent Robinson has moved to shut down the speculation, urging caution around reports regarding player futures.

“I think you've gotta be careful that people don't buy into those conversations too much. Just cause one person said it doesn't mean it's true”

“We know where we're at between Spenny and me, and the club and his management will keep rolling on as we do”

For now, Leniu remains a contracted Rooster, but the combination of reduced minutes and external interest ensures his future will remain a talking point as the November 1 player market window approaches.