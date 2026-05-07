Fletcher Sharpe's rapid rise has now thrust him into the State of Origin conversation, with rugby league heavyweight Gus Gould declaring the Newcastle young gun should be in contention for selection.

The 22-year-old Newcastle Knights star has emerged as one of the competition's most exciting utility weapons, capable of playing across the entire backline while also proving himself as an elite fullback and five-eighth.

Despite only making his NRL debut last season, Sharpe has quickly become a key figure in Newcastle's side and is now being floated as a potential Blues bolter ahead of this year's Origin series.

During ‘Ask Gus' on Wide World of Sports, a listener asked Gould whether Sharpe was in the frame for State of Origin selection.

“Yeah, he's got to be in the mix, particularly if they are gonna have six on the bench,” Gould said.

“He covers a whole swag of positions on the bench.

“He's a good player, really good player.”

Gould then revealed he had identified Sharpe's talent years before his NRL debut while watching junior representative football.

“I remember watching him years ago when he was playing Harold Matts, which was U16S at the time, and I was sitting with our recruitment manager, Peter Sharp. We were sitting there and watching this young fullback who looked like Papenhuyzen,” Gould recalled.

“I said (to Peter Sharp), 'Are you related to this kid?' He said, 'I don't know'. I said, 'Can you go and find out?'" he laughed.

Sharpe has played just 33 NRL games but has already crossed for 24 tries in first grade.

Across seven appearances this season, he has scored two tries, produced four try assists, made 94 tackles and averages 85 running metres per game.