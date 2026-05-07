The PNG Chiefs are "definitely interested" in signing both Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu for their inaugural season.

The Chiefs have already landed two signings in Jarome Luai, who was able to sign early by virtue of being a free agent in 2027, and Alex Johnston, who was given permission by the South Sydney Rabbitohs to negotiate with the Chiefs prior to November 1.

It's unlikely PNG, led by coach Willie Peters and head of football Michael Chammas, will be able to lock up any more players prior to November 1, but that won't stop them from keeping a keen eye on the free agency market.

Connor Watson and Spencer Leniu are both off-contract with the Sydney Roosters at the end of 2027, and have already been linked with PNG.

It's understood it is the preferred location for Leniu, who is great mates with Jarome Luai, although a potential early exit from the Roosters could put a spanner in the works, while it's thought Watson will consider PNG, but at this stage his preference is to remain in the Sydney area.

It was put to journalist David Riccio by commentator Andrew Voss on SEN Radio that the St George Illawarra Dragons could be interested in both players, however, cold water was poured on that idea given the Dragons crop of young players, and PNG were offered up as a club likely to be interested.

"What the Dragons would be very wary of is buying over the top of their very talented crop of local juniors coming through the system," Riccio said in response on SEN Radio.

"This is something the Dragons are very very focused on moving forward.

"Buying over the top of the Couchmans [Toby and Ryan], Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan, Jacob Halangahu would be something that the Dragons need to think twice about.

"Second to that is that the PNG Chiefs are definitely interested in Connor Watson and they will have a discussion with Spencer Leniu if things go pear-shaped at the Roosters."

Leniu's future is under a cloud given it has been widely reported he is on the outer at the Roosters.

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It's news we have been hearing for some weeks now, although the Roosters are insisting they aren't pushing the NSW Blues enforcer out of the club.

Watson too has struggled for minutes since Reece Robson managed to get back on the park in a return from a pre-season injury, with both the hooker and lock roles locked down.