The Perth Bears have made their move for their first big-name signing, tabling a two-year contract offer to Cameron McInnes.

If McInnes agrees to the deal, the former New South Wales Blues forward would join Sharks teammate Siosifa Talakai as the first players with State of Origin experience to commit to the Bears' new era.

Sources told The Sydney Morning Herald that Perth officials have formally approached the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks co-captain, with negotiations now underway.

Widely regarded as one of the toughest players in the NRL, McInnes has built a reputation across a 228-game career that began with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014.

The 32-year-old's pursuit comes less than a year after suffering a devastating ACL injury in Round 24 last season, the second of his career. McInnes returned in Round 8 this year after months of rehabilitation.

His durability and work ethic have long made him one of the competition's most respected forwards, highlighted by his record-breaking defensive display against the Penrith Panthers in 2023, when he produced 78 tackles in a single match to break the previous NRL record of 74 set by former Canberra Raiders forward Shaun Fensom.

Perth's recruitment drive is also extending beyond experienced representatives, with Jamie Humphreys and Jonathan Sua reportedly in deep negotiations with club officials as the Bears continue shaping their foundation roster ahead of their entry into the competition in 2027.