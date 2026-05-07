The NRL reacted to the pressure last week and released a statement. And they were right. It's not just the six-again rule that is causing a mass injury crisis in rugby league.

It's been going on for years.

There was a time when rugby league people accepted injuries as “part of the game.” Broken bodies, battered shoulders, sore knees and casualty wards by Rounds 4, 5 & 6 were simply viewed as the price of doing business in a collision sport.

But what if the game itself isn't the biggest problem?

What if the way we prepare players has become more damaging than the game they are preparing for?

That's the uncomfortable question rugby league still refuses to properly confront. And in 2026, the evidence is everywhere.

Every season we watch clubs limp into the middle rounds with, in some cases, half their squad unavailable. Fans barely blink anymore when injury lists resemble a phonebook. Players are stronger, faster and more conditioned than ever before, yet somehow less durable.

That contradiction should alarm everyone.

For years, rugby league has been obsessed with “finding the edge.” Bigger engines. Faster sprint times. More GPS data. More wrestling. More gym work. More contact preparation. More volume.

But somewhere in that relentless pursuit of athletic superiority, the game lost sight of something important:

Rugby league players are footballers and humans first.

The modern system increasingly treats them like hybrid combat athletes.

And the body is clearly saying no.

I've coached for more than two and a half decades across all levels of the game and I genuinely believe we've tipped into the point of diminishing returns.

The scary part is that many inside the game already know it.

You only need to look at how quickly young players physically transform once they enter elite systems. Teenagers suddenly pile on 10-15 kilograms in short periods. Their physiques become extraordinary - but often unnatural for what their bodies can sustainably tolerate under weekly collision stress.

Then come the soft tissue injuries. The knee reconstructions. The pec tears. The chronic soreness. The constant management.

The game now accepts these things as normal.

They are not normal.

The explosion of pectoral injuries over the past two decades tells its own story. Rugby league players now combine wrestling-style collisions with extreme upper-body loading programmes that bodies were never really designed for over long periods.

And it's not just the elite level.

The obsession with “professionalising” everything has filtered all the way down into junior and semi-professional football. Young players are being conditioned like miniature full-time athletes before they've fully developed physically or emotionally.

Meanwhile, the actual football side of rugby league is suffering.

Watch the modern game carefully and one thing becomes obvious: skill execution often collapses under fatigue. Handling errors remain extraordinarily high. Teams complete poorly despite all the science. Players can look unbeatable one week and exhausted the next.

We've created athletes capable of surviving brutal physical outputs, but not always footballers capable of consistently controlling games with skill.

That matters.

Because rugby league was never meant to simply be a survival of the fittest.

The greatest players in history weren't necessarily the most athletic. They saw space. They manipulated numbers. They understood timing, support play, deception and instinct.

Yet for years, recruitment systems were obsessed with size and athletic upside. Too many naturally gifted footballers have been overlooked because they weren't physically impressive enough at 16 or 17 years old.

One of our biggest and most successful clubs openly stated that they searched for athletes to coach, rather than skilled players who weren't athletes.

That mindset has consequences.

We now produce systems-based players drilled into mechanical football from a young age. Shape here. Block play there. Wrestle dominant. Win the ruck. Repeat.

Creativity often becomes secondary. Players stop “seeing” football.

And now, with the rules changes weeks before the season starting, some players are genuinely struggling. And ironically, despite all the physical development, the game itself can become harder to control.

One of the biggest misconceptions in rugby league is that harder training automatically creates harder players.

Sometimes it simply creates exhausted ones.

To counter this, coaches must run programmes that follow some basic principles.

They are actually simple:

Training that is highly game-specific

Field sessions controlled in duration

Collision exposure monitored intelligently

Training skills under realistic fatigue

Weight programmes that are functional, not bodybuilding-based

Recovery periods very much respected

Workloads charted carefully to predict injury risk points

Most importantly, everything connected back to rugby league itself.

Not athletics, not bodybuilding, not random conditioning trends.

Rugby league.

That distinction is critical.

I've always believed that if something doesn't happen in a rugby league game, we should seriously question why it dominates rugby league training.

Swimmers swim, Boxers box, Footballers play football.

Rugby league players should primarily develop through rugby league-specific work.

That includes contact adaptation, decision making under fatigue, skill execution under pressure and understanding how to manipulate defensive numbers.

And now, defending more than six tackles on a very regular basis. At its core, rugby league is still a numbers game. Every play-the-ball creates numerical opportunities if teams are skilled enough to recognise them. Yet too often modern football became a collision contest first and a football contest second.

So, the game responded by manipulating the rules to change that.

Blowout scorelines have become more common across elite rugby league because once momentum swings, and exhausted or undermanned sides struggle to physically recover inside games.

Depth gets exposed earlier in seasons. Injury tolls compound faster, and teams eventually break.

We keep trying to speed the game up while simultaneously trying to build athletes to survive it.

That equation cannot continue forever.

At some point the sport has to ask bigger questions. What do we actually want rugby league to look like? Do we want endless attack dominance and exhaustion-based football?

Or do we want a game where skill, vision, creativity and instinct matter just as much as superiority thanks to rule changes?

Because the current trajectory is dangerous.

Not only for performance, but for long-term player welfare.

The generation currently playing professional rugby league may become the first true long-term case study of what decades of extreme collision and huge fatigue does to the human body later in life.

That should concern administrators, clubs and fans alike. The solution isn't making players softer.

It's making preparation smarter.

The smartest clubs of the future may not be the ones training hardest. They may be the ones who best understand balance - physical preparation without physical overload, conditioning without destroying instinct, professionalism without removing creativity.

Because rugby league should still fundamentally be about football.

Not survival.

And unless the game rethinks where it's heading, those casualty wards every season will only keep growing.