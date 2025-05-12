While the Sydney Roosters continue to celebrate winning the 2025 SG Ball Cup title, a former captain of the club's Under-19s side continues to make shockwaves in the NRL as part of the next breed of forwards at the Tricolours.

Following the off-season departures of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sitili Tupouniua, and Terrell May, the Roosters have had to rely on the next generation of forwards, such as Blake Steep, Salesi Foketi, Taylor Losalu, and Naufahu Whyte.

Promoted to the club's Top 30 roster ahead of this season after only three matches last season, Steep has been a regular off the interchange bench and been one of the more underrated players at the club.

His performances have even earned calls from teammate Brandon Smith, who revealed that the club should spend his release money on upgrading the 20-year-old's contract and salary.

"Yeah, definitely (still pinch myself when I'm out there). It's becoming more familiar now for me and I'm getting more confidence in every game I play," Steep exclusively told Zero Tackle.

"But I'm still pinching myself that I get to play in these types of games and come up against different opposition."

Growing up in Port Macquarie, the lifelong Roosters fan has vivid memories of watching the club win back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019 and watching his idol James Tedesco - a player he is now playing alongside on the field.

Progressing through the club's pathways system, he is a former captain of the SG Ball Cup team, where he helped guide them to one win away from playing in the 2023 Grand Final alongside Tyreece Tait, Jake Elliott, Toby Rodwell, and De La Salle Va'a.

Although he did try his hand in the 15-man code during his time at Scots College, he always wanted to go down the rugby league path, having always been involved in the sport with his father and brother playing rugby league also.

"I've always been a Roosters supporter and remember watching Teddy [James Tedesco] when they won the 2018 and 2019 Grand Finals," Steep said.

"He's an outstanding player and during our training and in games, he's been pushing me to be the best that I can be and I'm learning a lot from him.

"It's pretty cool being able to go from a young fella watching him and now taking advice off him in the game."

Focused on the future, Steep wants to continue working on his craft and learning from international representatives Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong, and reigning Wally Lewis Medallist Angus Crichton.

"I like to sit down and write some goals down at the end of each year," the young Roosters forward said.

"Obviously the goal is to play more first-grade games and I want to keep working on my craft and get better as a player.

"I feel with each game I'm playing I can get more confidence out of it and then more learning."