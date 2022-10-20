It is very, very difficult to win a competition without a truly elite five-eighth. We certainly saw the cream rise to the top comes the finals.

That seems like an obvious statement, but getting the spine right in modern Rugby League is paramount.

In 2022, we saw a series of world-class five-eight performances. While I believe there is a clear number one in the position, grading the next nine was very, very difficult.

Here are the Top ten five-eighths from 2022. Again, this doesn't necessarily mean they are the best in the position, with performances in 2022 the only factor.

For a player to qualify, he must have played more games in the six than in any other position this season.