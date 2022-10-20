It is very, very difficult to win a competition without a truly elite five-eighth. We certainly saw the cream rise to the top comes the finals.
That seems like an obvious statement, but getting the spine right in modern Rugby League is paramount.
In 2022, we saw a series of world-class five-eight performances. While I believe there is a clear number one in the position, grading the next nine was very, very difficult.
Here are the Top ten five-eighths from 2022. Again, this doesn't necessarily mean they are the best in the position, with performances in 2022 the only factor.
For a player to qualify, he must have played more games in the six than in any other position this season.
10. Talatau Amone
The Dragons youngster, despite his side's struggles, outplayed some big names in his position in 2022. Fair to say this kid has a bright future.
Six tries, 13 try assists, six forced drop outs, 12 line break assists, 59 metres run per game, 52 metres kicking per game and an 80% tackle efficiency is more than an honest shift.
Amone's stats are fairly impressive in an often well beaten side. Despite being only 20 he has all but guaranteed his position in the long term thanks to his 2022 return.
In the Dragons set up, Amone plays a very second hand to Ben Hunt. I expect this will eventually change as he continues to show his talents.