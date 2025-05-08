Oh I love this sport!

Two days ago I put together a landing destinations for Dominic Young. Yesterday is was David Fifita. Today it is Sandon Smith.

All three players who have contracts beyond this year. All three players I swore teams were building their futures around.

Ok, so today's news. Sandon Smith, the man who was previously most likely to join Sam Walker in the tri-colours for many years to come.

News has broken that he is being shopped. We'll take the news at face value. Of course, we all know what is really coming.

The worst-kept secret in rugby league may even have been confirmed before this drops, but for now, we focus on Smith.

Below are FIVE potential landing destinations for Sandon Smith: