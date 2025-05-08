Oh I love this sport!
Two days ago I put together a landing destinations for Dominic Young. Yesterday is was David Fifita. Today it is Sandon Smith.
All three players who have contracts beyond this year. All three players I swore teams were building their futures around.
Ok, so today's news. Sandon Smith, the man who was previously most likely to join Sam Walker in the tri-colours for many years to come.
News has broken that he is being shopped. We'll take the news at face value. Of course, we all know what is really coming.
The worst-kept secret in rugby league may even have been confirmed before this drops, but for now, we focus on Smith.
Below are FIVE potential landing destinations for Sandon Smith:
As is tradition, we start the list with the most boring option.
The talks are his management are shopping him, not the Roosters. Whether you, and I, believe that is the case ... well ... I don't. Let's run with it though.
There is no world in which you can convince me that this isn't directly related to the Daly Cherry-Evans rumours. He may have even signed by the time this drops.
Smith has had an incredible few weeks and looked dead on to partner Sam Walker for a long time.
News that DCE is coming in on a one year deal, that will likely become a two year deal very quickly. Smith's future is suddenly clouded.
Plus, there's the very real chance the Roosters just want him gone to clear the decks.
Devils advocate, though, let's say the Roosters decide they want to keep Smith ...
Imagine serving under Daly Cherry-Evans especially if the likely incoming superstar is only set to play for one season before retiring.
Surely, a year in the NSW Cup, or as the 14 for the Roosters, is worth being joined at the hip of one of the modern-day greats.
No news gets out unless someone wants it to.
My reading is that the Roosters have informed Smith and his management of what is happening and have allowed the narrative to "leak" that Smith's management is shopping him around.
Either way, his future at the Roosters now looks in severe doubt. Dare I say he's almost certainly moving on!?