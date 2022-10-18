Wingers have never been more important to team success than they currently are. They seem to get better and better every season.
Some of the tries we've seen over the past few seasons have to be seen to be believed. The metres made by these "smaller" players is so crucial in the modern game.
2022 saw a plethora of massive performances from a host of wingers. Whether that be tries, try saving tackles, highlight reel leaps or getting sets off to a solid start, the modern-day winger is a different animal.
Below are the ten best wingers from 2022.
As with our earlier fullbacks list, this is based purely on 2022 and isn't necessarily a list of the best wingers overall.
To qualify for this list the player must have played more games in the wing spot than at any other position.
10. Josh Addo-Carr
There were genuine concerns about Addo-Carr's form in the early season following his move from Melbourne to the Dogs. He started slow but his class showed after five weeks.
16 tries, 17 line breaks, 109 tackle breaks, and 129 metres run per game proves that Addo-Carr was more than fine in blue and white.
The speedster's back end of the season was incredible and landed him a spot in the Kangaroos starting line-up against Fiji.
Addo-Carr's stats are almost identical to that of his 2020 when the Storm won the title. I still cannot believe he did not play Origin.