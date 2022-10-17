Over the past decade-or-so, we've seen the fullback role both change and increase in importance.

Fullbacks are now expected to have the ballplaying skills of halves, the running metres of forwards, and try scoring abilities of wingers.

We're in a golden age of Rugby League fullbacks. 2022 saw a number of brilliant performances in the custodial role.

Below we look at the ten best performances by fullbacks in 2022. To be eligible, the player in question must have played fullback in more games than he did another position.

Please note this is a best of 2022 list and not necessarily the best fullbacks in the game. For example, Tom Trbojevic won't feature below despite being undisputedly in the top two or three fullbacks in the game.

Jake Averillo was an absolute revelation late in the Dogs season as he took the number one jumper. He played his final 10 games of the year at fullback and I believe produced his career best footy.

He crossed for seven tries, out of the nine he scored in 2022, at the back and added a dimension the Dogs severely lacked prior to his shift.

The 22-year-old looks to have a very bright future now that he has finally found his best spot in the side.

Look for a big year in 2023 under Cameron Ciraldo. His stats will improve given more time in the role but the ten games he played there lead to a big improvement in the Dogs overall.

The Titans younster endured an up and down season in 2022 but the fashion in which he closed the season has me sure he's the long-term option on the Gold Coast.

Limited to only 14 appearances this season, 12 at fullback and two off the bench, he crossed for four tries, laid on four try assists, ran for 147 metres per game and broke 72 tackles.

I was very critical of Justin Holbrook's inability to settle on a line-up and it was only the return to form of Campbell that saved the Titans from potentially finishing last.

In the final three games of the season he ran for a combined 604 metres and 18 tackle breaks. This kid is a genius footballer.

For the second season in a row Ryan Papenhuyzen was on track to being the player of the season prior to cruel injuries. As a fan I feel robbed, I can only imagine how he feels.

In only 12 games this year he scored 14 tries, had nine try assists, broke 36 tackles and made 13 line breaks. If he plays more games he's top three here without doubt.

The Storm never really looked the same post Pap's injury. He was so important to everything that they did in the early season.

Prior to his season being ended he was on track to enjoy a career best season. Considering his efforts to date, that says a lot.

Considering how bad the Warriors were in 2022, Walsh's efforts seem almost superhuman. When grading Walsh, keep in mind this is his first full season in the top grade.

His 22 game return of two tries may not seem that impressive but he also laid on 12 try assists, broke 86 tackles and made nine line breaks in a struggling side.

Walsh was asked to do far too much considering his age and inexperience, especially considering the club signed Shaun Johnson to lead the side.

The fact Walsh, despite being in no shape to return, almost fought with sideline officials from his own club to return to the field in their Round 25 Golden Point loss, showed his mettle.

The Canberra youngster's season is very difficult to grade overall but judging purely by his performances in the fullback position, he had a brilliant 2022.

It's no coincidence that the Raiders season turned around with both the return of Jamal Foggarty and the moving of Savage back to fullback fulltime.

Seven tries, seven try assists, eight line breaks, 41 tackle breaks and 142 run metres per game provides a handy return. All of those stats would have been higher if he'd been named in the one from the early rounds.

Savage was Canberra's best player, by a mile, in their horror loss to the Eels showing he's not just a front runner. Huge future, great season.

I expect this to be the most hotly debated name on this list. Some will say he's too high, others will argue he's too low.

South Sydney, prior to Latrell Mitchell's return, were going nowhere. His return saw them through to a Prelim, a Prelim where they had Penrith on the ropes.

Check these stats: 17 appearances for seven tries, 61 goals, 17 try assists, 90 tackle breaks, nine line breaks and 101 metres run per game.

Some out there bemoan the fact he doesn't run for 300 metres per game. It's not his role. You give me a fullback with a three on three on the short side, ball in hand, and I'm taking Trell every day of the week.

Clint Gutherson is the most underappreciated fullback in the competition. No one cops more unfair criticism whilst missing out on plaudits.

The King played 28 games in 2022. He crossed for 15 tries, set up 18 tries, broke the line 15 times, broke 89 tackles and ran for 152 metres per game.

You put those stats against any other on this list and tell me why he's not a top five fullback in 2022, and perhaps overall?

Yes he can find a highlight reel error but everything negative he produces is offset three times over by positive plays.

Jason Taumalolo, Val Holmes and the halves receive most of the applause across social media but in my opinion the Cowboys best in 2022 was their fullback.

Relegated to watching on from the stands until Round Five, Drinkwater could have been forgiven for pushing for a release.

Instead he doubled down, worked his way back into the Cowboys run on side and his efforts have seen the club allow the Hammer, long touted as the future up north, to walk to the Dolphins.

11 tries, 16 try assists, 84 tackle breaks, 14 line breaks, 148 running metres per game and a ridiculous 84% tackle completion show every bit of his worth to 2022's surprise packets.

James Tedesco was awarded the Fullback of the year position recently at the Dally Ms. Under the current points system, it couldn't be anyone else. He also won our Zero Tackle NRL MVP Award under a similar point system.

I'd argue there was one better fullback in 2022 but I could not argue, for a single second, he wasn't a very close second.

13 tries, 12 try assists, 17 line breaks, 212 run metres per game. 169 tackle breaks. One hundred and sixty-nine tackle breaks!!! 24 more than anyone else in the competition.

Tedesco is probably the game's most important player. He spearheaded a late charge by his side that saw him almost claim the Dally M medal.

Dylan Edwards was the best fullback in 2022. That's the statement! Keeping in mind the talent mentioned above. Edwards was cream of a magnificent crop.

There may have been no more deserving Clive Churchill medallist in recent memory. Also take into account he won the Panthers POTY award in a squad containing a few handy players.

His 223 metres run per game might as well be 500 it's so important. No fullback takes the hard runs with more pleasure than the Panthers number one.

He also scored nine tries, laid on seven try assists, broke 126 tackles, made 12 breaks and tackled at over 85%, including arguably the greatest tackle I've ever seen on Grand Final night.