The prop forwards. Not a position that draws the attention of the halfback role, or even the modern-day fullback, but just as important.
They say that Origin is won in the forwards. It's hard to name a brilliant halfback who stars with any sort of consistency whilst playing behind a beaten forward pack.
In 2022 we are spoilt when it comes to middle forwards. The shortlist here was 18, without even deep diving for names that didn't come to mind right away.
Some super-performing props are going to miss out here, but here are the 10 props I believe performed best in 2022.
Only 2022 is taken into account. To qualify a player must have played more games in the front row than elsewhere. There may be some crossover with the lock position, but we'll cross that if and when we come to it.
10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is 33. I just wanted to state that fact as I had to double-check it. He certainly doesn't play like he's approaching his mid 30's.
JWH doesn't always produce the fancy stats of the younger, ballplaying middles, but his role in the Roosters is absolutely vital to their success. They are so much better with him in on the field.
That said, he still ran for 124 metres per game and tackled at almost 91%. The "enforcer" role has largely gone by the wayside, but JWH is the very definition of the role.
He is the player opposition fans love to hate, or just hate, and I guarantee he's one that opposition defences never want to see heading their way.