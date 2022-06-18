Rugby league cult hero Konrad Hurrell has agreed to extend his stay in the Super League, signing an extension to stay on with current club St Helens.

Since departing the NRL at the end of 2018 after 116 appearances for the Warriors and Titans, the Tongan international has gone on to terrorise northern hemisphere defenses for both Leeds and the Saints.

After making the switch from Yorkshire to Merseyside after three campaigns as a Rhino, the 30-year-old made his debut in red and white in Round 1 of St Helens' latest title defense against Catalans.

Hurrell's latest deal is set to keep him under head coach Kristian Woolf's watch for another 12 months.

A fan favourite wherever he has plied his trade, the 'Hurrellcane' has built a reputation for bulldozing lines and proving far quicker than his hulking frame would first suggest.

Since walking through the doors of Totally Wicked Stadium, Hurrell has gone on to cross the chalk on five occasions, creating a further 15 assists from his standard place in the centres.

And while the perpetually smiling back had been strongly linked with a place on the Dolphins' inaugural roster, the 11-time international claimed that he was "happy" north of the equator.

Embed from Getty Images

“I signed for Saints for one year last season and it was a case of seeing how I went from there,” Hurrell told saintsrlfc.com.

“I didn’t have a great year personally [at Leeds] and I felt like I needed to turn it around coming into a club with a great environment, great players and staff to try and get my game back to where it needed to be.

“Now I have got another opportunity to stay here a bit longer and I couldn’t say no. My partner and I are excited to be here for another year. I have been enjoying it so much. I am happy and playing well so it is great to get the opportunity to stay for another year next season.

“I love playing in Super League because the fans get involved so much. I love connecting with the fans and they have been great with me. They come to watch us week in week out, and they pay our wages, so I am more than happy to get involved with them."

Despite playing a leading role in the Pacific nation's herculean rise up the international ranks, Hurrell has not been selected to represent Mate Ma'a Tonga during their upcoming test against the Kiwis at Mount Smart.

Kick-off in the highly-anticipated clash of these top-three nations ahead of the World Cup is scheduled for 3:20pm (AEST) on Saturday, June 25.