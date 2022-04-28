As the pressure gauge continues to grow in Redcliffe, Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins are slowly gaining troops ahead of their maiden season in 2023.

And, they may be close to adding another in former Gold Coast Titan, Konrad Hurrell.

Hurrell, who featured for both the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans between 2012-2018, is currently playing for the Super League team St Helens in England.

However, according to Love Rugby League, the fan's favourite could be on his way back to the NRL after a four-year hiatus once his contract is up with St Helens at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old outside back departed the Titans after the 2018 season to join the Leeds Rhinos, to which he played in 43 games before making a switch from Yorkshire to Lancashire in October of last year.

Likely remembered by many for his ability to score anyone on the park, the 6ft 110kg back would be a welcomed addition to the expansion club.

Combining both his Super League and NRL appearances, the man nicknamed the 'Hurrellcane' has amassed 77 tries across 160 games.