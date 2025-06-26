Pre-season fancies the Cronulla Sharks are currently sitting at serious risk of dropping out of the Top Eight.

I'd argue that their current table position is a false economy, and more so due to other clubs around them not being able to put it together, rather than anyone positive coming from the Sharks.

An impressive start to the season has been consigned to memory following a slide that has seen them lose three games in their last four.

Included in those losses was a 42-16 loss to the Origin-depleted Roosters.

In fact, their only win in their four lost games was an unimpressive slog against a Dragons side who seemed to be obsessed with throwing away that game.

I'm not sure how a side containing names such as Nicho Hynes, Addin Fonua-Blake, Briton Nikora, Jesse Ramien and the like sitting in their current position is acceptable.

Common sense would suggest that things aren't exactly rosy right now in the Shire and that changes are needed.

Judging by recent reactions across social media, the only person in the rugby league landscape who believes this current Sharks outfit are up to scratch is First Grade coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

I've read through all 284 Facebook responses (at the time of writing) in reply to the Sharks posting their 17 for this weekend and there are 270 negative replies.

Of the 14 remaining, I'm pretty sure six are sarcastic jabs while three are about the referee. That leaves five, genuine positive posts.

Every single response of the 48 on Twitter were negative.

I only made it about a quarter of the way through the Instagram replies before I needed to lie down. I found two further positive responses.

The overwhelming theme of the comments is that Craig Fitzbibbon's inability or unwillingness to make changes should lead to serious pressure on his role.

"The literal definition of insanity is to repeat the same thing and expect a different result" appeared several times across all platforms.

"What's Melbourne's biggest winning margin at home? Asking for a friend" sarcastically commented a clearly worried fan.

"This coach is finished" rang loud with many others simply posting variations of "we need a new coach".

Others were less clever with their responses, instead leaning into emotion. Unfortunately I can't post their replies here.

The biggest issue seems to be Craig Fitzgibbon's baffling decision to continue to pick utility Daniel Atkinson on the bench over far better options.

Atkinson who completed an eight minut