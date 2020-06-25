Every year there is a hard luck story when it comes to missing Origin selection. 2020 looks like a year that will have multiple such hard luck stories.

This comes due to the absolutely emergence of incredible Origin-level talent combined with the fact that games will be played at the end of the season.

Below are 10 players who are eligible for Origin selection but will probably miss out.

Of course a lot can happen between now but looking at the quality of players listed below, I don’t hold any fears that the standard of the series will drop off despite being played post finals.